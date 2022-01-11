United States Reduces Travel Alert for Costa Rica to Pre-pandemic Level

The United States reduced the level of travel alert for Costa Rica to the level prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to be an element that helps to reactivate the tourism sector.

A recognition

“We interpret it as a recognition of the Government’s efforts to advance with the vaccination of the population, with the beginning last December of the application of a third booster dose, the biosafety protocols and with the management of the pandemic in general”, said this past Wednesday the head of Tourism, Gustavo Alvarado.

The United States Department of State improved the recommendation to travel to Costa Rica, placing it at level 2 of 4, a level prior to the start of the pandemic, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported through a press release.

Come vaccinated

For the State Department, alert level 2 calls for “caution” when traveling to Costa Rica due to Covid-19, explained the ICT. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) lowered the alert to level 2 for the “moderate level of Covid-19” and recommended that Americans traveling to Costa Rica to be vaccinated and avoid the trip if not they have placed the vaccine.

Since the end of November, the country has experienced an abrupt reduction in cases and hospitalizations due to Covid-19, but currently the Omicron variant is causing a rebound that, according to official data, is not causing an increase in hospital admissions and deaths.

For example, for this Wednesday, January 5th, the Ministry of Health reported 2,542 new cases of Covid-19. The Minister of Tourism called on the sector and the general population to continue applying health protocols and continue vaccination, as these are important aspects that international authorities evaluate to issue travel alerts.

The United States is the main source market for tourists to Costa Rica. During the first 11 months of 2021, 732,343 Americans entered Costa Rica.