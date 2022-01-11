Bicentennial Forest in Guanacaste Generates Employment and Protects Biodiversity

A public space with 1,000 trees, recreational and cultural sites, will be part of the Bicentennial Forest.It is an INS project that aims to provide environmental and recreational services, as well as employment for women in the canton of La Cruz in Guanacaste.

Construction began at the end of last year with the planting of the first tree species.The chosen site represents a vision of change, since previously a sanitary landfill was located there.

The Bicentennial Forest joins ten other initiatives of the HuelladelFuturo project, through which the First Vice Presidency has brought together various partners to green the northern part of the country and reactivate its economy. The project would help meet environmental goals and celebrate 200 years of Costa Rica’s independence.

In an act carried out in the old sanitary landfill of La Cruz, Guanacaste, the first vice president of the Republic, Epsy Campbell, the executive president of the INS, Gabriel Pérez, the mayor of La Cruz, Alonso Alan and other officials planted the first species from the Bicentennial Forest.

Benefits

The project will bring economic benefits for the people of the area, since it will give economic incentives to the women of the community in order to take charge of the care and maintenance of each one of the trees planted for a period of five years.

“I am grateful to the INS Group for the donation of these 1,000 trees that will positively impact the ecosystems of the northern zone and will bring employment for the women of La Cruz. In the framework of 200 years of independent life, this contribution represents our country’s tireless commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change, ”said Campbell.

Huella del Futuro project

Huella del Futuro was created within the framework of the celebration of the bicentennial of Costa Rica’s independence and its objective is to bring together partners from various fields with a view to greening the northern area of ​​Costa Rica, by planting 200 thousand endemic, floral trees, fruit and timber trees, a figure that was exceeded the previous October, reaching 254 thousand donated trees.The project aims to contribute to increasing forest cover to 60% by 2030.

“From the INS we are very happy because, in addition to contributing to reforestation, allowing the protection of water resources, the conservation of biodiversity and the improvement of scenic beauty, we contribute to the economic reactivation of this area, generating direct jobs that will promote the social and economic empowerment of women”, assured the executive president of INS, Gabriel Pérez.