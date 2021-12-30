Guanacaste Has Become an Ideal Place for the Real Estate Business

Guanacaste, a locality with nuances, which brings together great attractions

A place that today has become a great attraction without equal for investors of all kinds is without a doubt Guanacaste. For this reason, right now it is beginning to be predicted that this piece of land anchored in the heart of Costa Rica will be the perfect epicenter for the evolution and consolidation of real estate businesses.

All this information has been released due to a recent study on the matter carried out by the Ranfer-Networking firm which indicates that investors are sure that Costa Rica and specifically Guanacaste is the kind of space that most people long for and want to live and develop after the ravages caused by the Covib-19 pandemic. This was assured by Randall Fernández, who bears the responsibility of executing said investigation.

One reason, which led us to value every aspect that surrounds us



“The pandemic created a global awareness, the need to be in healthy environments and the tradition of conservation co-invest Guanacaste in an unbeatable destination when it comes to investing, getting the real estate business off the ground, living and working,” said Randall Fernandez.

In the same investigation it could also be pointed out that Costa Rica is being perceived today not only as a destination for temporary enjoyment. Today it is an option to stay and live permanently.

Another significant piece of information is in the Earthshot prize which was awarded by Prince William. The same is awarded for the greater ecological awareness that a country has.

The study revealed that among the most important areas to develop the real estate business in the city are Playa Celeste, Nosora and Palmitas. For the country, the rebound in real estate is synonymous with work for companies dedicated to the construction sector as well as services and other activities that have settled in the province.

Finally, these factors also generate a series of challenges for the country. The study also pointed out that there is still limitations with regarding access to drinking water; But these are challenges that can be overcome as time progresses.