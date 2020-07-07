The digital consolidation of Costa Rica involves a great demand for innovation and modernization of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), and requires that with its evolution, better services are provided to users for guaranteeing the best possible social development.

That is why the country has included among its strategies: “The National Telecommunication Development Plan 2015-2021, Costa Rica a Connected Society”, in order to stimulate the growth and access to technologies in favor of social, economic and equitable development of the country.

This is the second plan that is promoted at the national level regarding the telecommunications area, and among its objectives are: the promotion of broadband, social inclusion, digital empowerment of citizens, open and total electronic government, as essential elements for the productive and economic transformation of the various sectors from education to the environment and agriculture.

According to the report, Costa Rica occupies important places in the development of technologies worldwide, however, these positions must be strengthened. According to the Information Society Measurement Report, Costa Rica ranks 55 out of 166 countries that make up the Internet of Everything (RTD) ranking, showing a medium level in the development of ICT.

With respect to the Broadband Index, the country is among the first five countries in the world and is the best positioned in Latin America. On the other hand, the increase in the number of operators and authorized service providers reflects the growth of the Sector, a figure that in recent years has increased to 13%.

Connections in the traditional basic fixed telephony service have been in decline, due to factors such as the increase in mobile telephony and the Internet, according to figures from the Telecommunications Superintendency (SUTEL), while the voice over IP (VoIP) service has shown an increasing trend in recent years. According to SUTEL, mobile telephony and fixed internet has grown greatly during the post-opening period, increasing more than 130%, the average Latin American level.

The appearance of prepaid service was the main cause of the increase in the demand for mobile voice service coupled with the entry of new mobile phone operators, with which consequently the number of subscriptions to the post-paid service decreased despite the possibilities of access to smart devices and long-term financing. The average growth rate of mobile Internet has been 30%, which according to authorities continues with a positive effect after the market opening.

Despite its progress, the plan for 2021 continues with the challenge in giving continuity to the goals that began in the 2015 strategy and proposing new ones, adapting to changes in the environment.

Within a year, it also has been intended to reach the goal of carbon neutrality, which will only be possible with the use of digital technologies and telecommunications. By the end of 2021, the actions taken should form a new digital and technological facet with an increasing and more efficient use of telecommunications.