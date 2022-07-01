Everything We Need to Know About the Rheumatic Diseases

The diagnosis of rheumatic diseases is not always easy because it can present itself in different ways, and may even go undetected by lab tests. An example is a rheumatoid arthritis, which can have a negative test (rheumatoid factor) even though the disease is present in up to 20% of cases. That is why it is of the utmost importance to perform a complete clinical history (detailed, specific symptoms) and a complete musculoskeletal examination.

The diagnosis of rheumatic diseases is not always easy because it can present itself in different ways, and may even go undetected by lab tests. An example is a rheumatoid arthritis, which can have a negative test (rheumatoid factor) even though the disease is present in up to 20% of cases. That is why it is of the utmost importance to perform a complete clinical history (detailed, specific symptoms) and a complete musculoskeletal examination.

If the patient feels pain in muscles, tendons, or joints, swelling, tiredness, and also skin rashes, it is imperative to go to the rheumatologist, even if tests have been carried out that have ruled out the disease. In this regard, the doctor specializing in rheumatology at the Metropolitan Hospital, Eduardo Bonilla Trejos, explained to us when it is important to consult a specialist:

What does a rheumatology specialist do? -A rheumatologist is a specialist in internal medicine who received additional training for the correct diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the musculoskeletal system, among which are autoimmune diseases.

What is an autoimmune disease? -It occurs when the immune system, which usually protects us from infections, loses control and begins to produce inflammation in the absence of an infectious disease. Examples of diseases are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, lupus, and gouty arthritis, among others.

What diseases are treated in rheumatology? -Diseases that affect joints, muscles, bones, and tendons but can also affect the skin, internal organs, and practically any structure of the human body.

What symptoms should alert us to be suffering from a rheumatological disease? -Pain in muscles, tendons, or joints, swelling, fatigue, and also skin outbreaks (a very typical example of this is psoriasis). If you have these symptoms, you may have an autoimmune disease.

Why is it important to see a rheumatologist? -Chronic inflammation as a result of a hyperactive immune system, apart from producing symptoms, can cause irreversible damage to both joints; that is, tendons and internal organs. That is why an early and accurate diagnosis is very important to start a treatment that controls the inflammation.

Did you know that autoimmune diseases occur more frequently between 20 and 40 years of age? -Autoimmune diseases can occur at any time of life, from birth to old age; however, they occur more frequently between the ages of 20 and 40.

Did you know that autoimmune disease problems occur to a greater extent in women? -This is possibly related to hormonal factors.

