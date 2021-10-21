Benefits of Incense Burning

Incense consists of sticks made with aromatic vegetable resins. It is mixed with essential oils. Finally, when burned, these rods give off balsamic smoke, which has spiritual properties.

Incense has transcended for thousands of years, as records of its use date back to ancient times. In fact, the sacred texts, which are the basis of various religions, mention its frequent use. Today, it is still used in situations that concern religion; for example, to facilitate meditation and create a link between body and soul.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Incense main benefits

Incense is used by millions of people of various cultures. It is native to the Middle East and is quite common in homes in that geographic region. Incense is believed to provide harmony in the home and among the people who inhabit it. In addition, it removes bad energy and promotes a positive economic flow.

Incense burning benefits people for different reasons; it has both mystical qualities and others validated by science.

Each type of incense influences people in different ways, depending on its aroma. Each of them benefits various aspects of people’s lives; their feelings, their interpersonal relationships, among others. For this reason it is used as a purifier and healer.

Here are the main benefits of incense:

It relieves anxiety and depression

Boswellia frankincense is great for relieving anxiety and depression. Biologists have confirmed this property of the resin when burning. It is one of the properties endorsed by modern science.

Lavender also works as an antidepressant. It is usually used as a relaxant. Create serenity in the home when the atmosphere becomes tense. It has doping properties. Therefore, it helps to take sleep. Therefore, lavender and boswellia incense is highly recommended to relieve anxiety.

It balances emotions

Burning incense at home helps balance emotions. It is common that in men it does not cause this effect so easily. For this reason, cinnamon incense is recommended for them, since they tend to have stronger emotions and moods. Patchouli is said to be the favorite of the 1960s; As well as balancing the emotions, it also energizes and elevates the spirit.

Frankincense has been shown to raise serotonin in the brain. There is no need to use drugs or drugs. It has no side effects. The recommended incense for the release of serotonin is rose. Serotonin is a substance that regulates mood. Also, it helps you eat, sleep and, additionally, reduces headaches.

It attracts good luck

Cultures and people who use incense burning as a spiritual activity. They do it for various beliefs. A popular one is that fumes bring good fortune and luck. Luck can come in many forms, a bountiful economy, strong health, long-lasting relationships, stable jobs, and sentimental well-being.

Myrrh attracts tranquility. Known for being a universal protector, it is also used to attract good vibes and maintain a peaceful environment. For this reason, myrrh is used to enhance religious rituals.

It reduces bacteria in the air

A recent study shows that burning myrrh frankincense reduces airborne bacteria by up to 68%. Research suggests that myrrh can directly kill bacteria. In a similar way to how our immune system does it.

It is believed (because it is not yet proven) that myrrh can cure Lyme infections. This is bacteria that can be carried by the blacklegged tick.

It stimulates cognition

The fumes resulting from burning appear to positively affect the faculties that form human cognition. Improvements in our perception and sensory activity are reported. This creates an improvement in memory and in the emotional state of people.

Among the types of incense that exist, sage stands out for having these effects on its consumers. These studies carried out in 2016 show promising results. Burning sage is beneficial for treating dementia and diseases like Alzheimer’s. However, further studies are still required.

It reduces arthritis

Frankincense can be inhaled from the fumes, it can also be brewed into tea, or it can be consumed as supplements. It is widely recognized for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Because of this, it can help reduce inflammation caused in the joints. These inflammations can occur as a consequence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. These diseases affect mobility as the joints become inflamed. In the same way, its anti-inflammatory property helps the correct intestinal function and that of our digestive tract.

However, some studies still disagree. Therefore, it is necessary to present more evidence, studies and research on it.