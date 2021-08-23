Aromatheraphy: Essential Oils With Relaxing Properties for Our Body

Aromatherapy is a discipline that uses the essences of plants and certain fruits to improve people’s well-being. One possibility is to incorporate it, for example, into the cabin of the beauty salon.

The direct influence of scents on moods and long-term memory, as well as their ability to incorporate active ingredients into the bloodstream, makes aromatherapy a perfect tool for working both body and mind. It allows us to have different objectives in the same session, such as carrying out an anti-cellulite process while relieving the client’s stress. Aromatherapy supports total and evolutionary customization of treatments.

Essential oils are highly concentrated, and except for some specific cases, they cannot come into direct contact with the skin, mucous membranes or be ingested. The result could range from irritation to intoxication. Essential oils are usually administered in drops diluted in a harmless but moisturizing oil, which is sold in much larger quantities and which are called vegetable or carrier oils (such as almond, olive, wheat germ or avocado).

The use of synergies of essential oils with carrier oils in aesthetic treatments allows us to achieve different results in the patient’s body, from psychosomatic relaxation, acquired on a day-to-day basis, to relieving vital anguish, anxiety or stress. The improvement of physical symptoms (skin problems, fatigue), at the same time directly provide a counterpart of mental well-being.

Oil allies to reconcile rest

Lavender

The quintessential relaxing essential oil. It has many properties and is considered the most versatile essence. It is advisable to always have it at hand due to its many uses.

Relieves bronchial conditions and respiratory tract conditions.

Moderate headaches, migraines and nausea.

Lower eruptive and intermittent fevers.

Temper the anguish, upset, and trauma.

Reduces mental and nervous fatigue.

Relieves premenstrual tension.

Tip: recommend the patient to apply lavender on the pillow, it will help them fall asleep.

Sandalwood

Tree considered sacred in India, from which the wood and roots are distilled.

Softens digestive colic. Diarrhea. Sickness. Hiccup.

Antidepressant, relieves mental exhaustion.

Anti-wrinkle and anti-aging.

Relaxing – Harmony mind. Provides well-being and positivity

Geranium

The flowers and stem are distilled. It is an essential oil well known for its hormonal properties.

Analgesic, antidepressant and healing.

Normalizer of the circulatory system.

It brings balance, security and satisfaction.

For excessive mood swings.

Regulates, stabilizes and harmonizes the hormonal and endocrine system of women.

Used in the bathroom, it is ideal for fatigue and tones up in case of stress.

Neroli or bitter orange

It is obtained from the distillation of the flowers of the bitter orange tree. Its fragrance inspires seduction, sensuality and optimism.

Antispasmodic

Softens the bad mood.

Anti-stress

Relieves premenstrual tension

Rejuvenating

Rose wood

Rosewood is an evergreen tree, native to the rainforests of South America. The essential oil comes from the distillation of the bark. Its chipped wood is highly prized in perfumery.

Balances the nervous system.

Anti stress and relaxing effect

Excellent for relaxing baths