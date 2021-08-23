More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Sends Humanitarian Aid to Haiti with the Support of Chile

    A country that has suffered one humanitarian crises after another

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The Costa Rican authorities, with the support of Chile, sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to Haiti on Wednesday to deal with the serious damage caused by the earthquake last Saturday. The National Emergency Commission of Costa Rica (CNE) reported that humanitarian aid consists of 8 tons of non-perishable food, a ton of water and a ton of personal protective equipment. The shipment was sent from San José in a joint operation with Chile, whose government facilitated air transportation in an Air Force plane.

    The Costa Rican government explained that the action was agreed in a conversation between President Carlos Alvarado and his Chilean colleague, Sebastián Piñera, and the subsequent coordination led by the foreign ministers of both countries.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The assistance will be delivered to the Haitian authorities in Port-au-Prince through the Chilean diplomatic representation in that country. Alvarado urged through social media that the international community unite and act to provide support to Haiti, while thanking Chile for the joint humanitarian aid initiative.

    Standing together in solidarity

    “We stand together in solidarity with the people of Haiti. In coordination with the Chilean Government, we sent food supplies and personal protective equipment from our country, given the difficult emergency they are facing due to the earthquake that occurred last Saturday. The sending of this humanitarian aid was possible thanks to Chile, which had the joint support initiative and provided air transport to Haiti,” said Alvarado.

    The 7.2 magnitude earthquake registered last Saturday in Haiti and which mainly hit the South department, whose capital is Les Cayes, caused serious material damage, at least 1,941 dead and 9,900 injured.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleIt Is False that in Costa Rica the Existence of Oil or Natural Gas Deposits Has Been Verified
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica Sends Humanitarian Aid to Haiti with the Support of Chile

    The Costa Rican authorities, with the support of Chile, sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to Haiti on Wednesday...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER