Costa Rica Sends Humanitarian Aid to Haiti with the Support of Chile

The Costa Rican authorities, with the support of Chile, sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to Haiti on Wednesday to deal with the serious damage caused by the earthquake last Saturday. The National Emergency Commission of Costa Rica (CNE) reported that humanitarian aid consists of 8 tons of non-perishable food, a ton of water and a ton of personal protective equipment. The shipment was sent from San José in a joint operation with Chile, whose government facilitated air transportation in an Air Force plane.

The Costa Rican government explained that the action was agreed in a conversation between President Carlos Alvarado and his Chilean colleague, Sebastián Piñera, and the subsequent coordination led by the foreign ministers of both countries.

The assistance will be delivered to the Haitian authorities in Port-au-Prince through the Chilean diplomatic representation in that country. Alvarado urged through social media that the international community unite and act to provide support to Haiti, while thanking Chile for the joint humanitarian aid initiative.

Standing together in solidarity

“We stand together in solidarity with the people of Haiti. In coordination with the Chilean Government, we sent food supplies and personal protective equipment from our country, given the difficult emergency they are facing due to the earthquake that occurred last Saturday. The sending of this humanitarian aid was possible thanks to Chile, which had the joint support initiative and provided air transport to Haiti,” said Alvarado.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake registered last Saturday in Haiti and which mainly hit the South department, whose capital is Les Cayes, caused serious material damage, at least 1,941 dead and 9,900 injured.