More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    It Is False that in Costa Rica the Existence of Oil or Natural Gas Deposits Has Been Verified

    A personal analysis by a Costa Rican geologist

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    A comment is circulating on the networks, the author of which is the engineer Carlos Roldán and entitled: “Prohibiting oil extraction: an action against the environment” As an environmental geologist, with 15 years of experience in petroleum geology and more than 30 years in sedimentary geology, I feel it is my responsibility to point out the following:

    It is absolutely false that in Costa Rica the existence of oil or natural gas deposits has been proven. What exists is a potential, which means that there could be conditions, but that does not imply that they actually exist. It is totally inappropriate and misleading to confuse potential with the actual existence of oil fields.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    To go from knowing that there is potential to demonstrating the possibility of the existence of a deposit, research is required at a great cost that the country cannot afford. Oil exploration was carried out in the country for almost 70 years in the 20th century and no commercial deposits were found.

    Wells several thousand meters deep were drilled, close to where there were oil or gas outbreaks on the surface, and yet nothing was found. The studies that still need to be done are very expensive and could only be carried out by transnational oil companies which, in short, would be the ones that would carry almost all the oil, in the event that a deposit was found.

    It is extremely misleading and, even daring and, we would say, irresponsible, to affirm that in Costa Rica there is more than 350 billion dollars in oil, when there is no real and demonstrable scientific proof.

    False expectations

    Therefore, it is not true that, with these resources, the liter of gasoline can be lowered by 300 colones. It is not worth creating those expectations for the country, especially due to the serious economic crisis we are going through.

    Regarding the carbon dioxide emissions mentioned by Mr. Roldán, they can be offset with the development of forests, as the country has done for more than 30 years. Being one of the few countries in the world where forests have developed, far from disappearing.

    What would be a real environmental damage would be to allow oil activity to take place in the country. For this reason, it is very important that this activity is prohibited, as well as that of Methane Hydrates, in order to close this issue forever.

    Looking to the future

    Compatriots: let’s not be fooled by those speeches. Costa Rica can get ahead by taking advantage of the natural resources that we really know exist and that we can use in an environmentally sustainable way. Let’s leave behind, once and for all, the history of oil and gold mining. It is time to turn the page and look to the future.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceDr. Allan Astorga Gättgens
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleLetting Go of the Past: Five Helpful Strategies
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    It Is False that in Costa Rica the Existence of Oil or Natural Gas Deposits Has Been Verified

    A comment is circulating on the networks, the author of which is the engineer Carlos Roldán and entitled: "Prohibiting...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER