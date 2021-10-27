Foods That Help You Cope Better with Menopause

There is little information on the definitive and last cessation of menstruation, as well as the symptoms and their adequate treatment for the integral health of women.Currently menopause is defined as the phase of life that begins one year after the last menstrual period in women between the ages of 40 and 50. It has been shown that the symptoms of menopause are not universal, and that they are rather conditioned by socio-cultural factors.

Although it is a natural process and all women must go through it, there are many myths and controversies surrounding menopause. This stage of our life is considered as something distressing and with unfounded fear without any justification.

Feeling fear in the face of the uncertainty of not knowing what changes our body may present; More than one woman in their talks have included the famous hot flashes at night on their Sundays for coffee with friends or even our mothers have prepared us before, commenting on their experiences and recommendations of what worked for them when they went through this stage.

It is not for less. Menopause brings significant changes in addition to the famous hot flashes of this stage, mood swings, insomnia, depression or anxiety, a feeling of loneliness and misunderstanding; arterial hypertension, constipation, as well as high cholesterol and triglyceride levels; abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, risk of osteoporosis, loss of muscle mass, slow metabolism, as well as mild memory loss in some cases.

Nutritional treatment helps alleviate changes

To alleviate part of the consequences that this stage brings, nutritional treatment is necessary to correct deficiencies inherent to this stage, reduce or lessen part of the symptoms naturally and progressively as it should be for all women.

If you are going through it, it is important that you know how to prevent the symptoms that are often annoying for many women, for example by following these tips:

Consume anti-inflammatory foods such as fats of vegetable origin: olive oil, seeds, coconut and vegetable drinks.

Eliminate alcohol consumption as it causes chronic inflammation and aggravates symptoms such as night hot flashes.

Consuming basic grains such as whole grains, these foods have satiating properties and fiber that help improve digestion, as well as keep blood sugar levels within healthy ranges.

Eating protein sources such as eggs, white meat, low-fat red meat, in meals helps reduce anxiety and maintain stable sugar levels.

Consume supplements such as vitamin B and magnesium as they help maintain good mental and digestive health.

Likewise, it is important to do physical activity regularly as it helps reduce inflammation problems, joint pain, and headaches that are frequent at this stage; practice good sleep hygiene: eat dinner two hours before bedtime, avoid coffee consumption at least 6 hours before bedtime, avoid using cell phones and television at least 2 hours before bedtime; Get adequate rest and sleep as it reduces permanent inflammation at menopause, improves digestion, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

You should try to reduce stress with breathing techniques, yoga or some other activity, as stress creates an imbalance between the good and healthy bacteria in the intestine, and at this stage good digestion is essential.