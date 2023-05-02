More
    Costa Rican National Tourist Will Be Vital For the Survival of Tourism SMEs in Low Season

    Offers and differentiated prices for nationals are options to encourage visitation

    By TCRN STAFF
    Supporting small tourism businesses during the low season is the call made by the business sector to Costa Ricans, since they are the most affected by the price of the dollar in recent months.

    Continuity at risk

    This puts their continuity at risk and would bring layoffs in the tourism sector, so the visitation of national tourists is vital for these companies, according to Shirley Calvo, executive director of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur).

    “We thank tourists for choosing a tourist destination in the country, that they continue to support small and medium-sized companies, particularly, which are the ones that may have their financial situation most compromised, supporting tourism SMEs in rural areas a lot, It is an action that we Costa Ricans could undertake with great solidarity,” Calvo said.

    As long as the weather conditions allow it, the invitation is for nationals to make those trips that they could not do in high season and take advantage of long weekends to discover new destinations in the country.

    “The open invitation for all Costa Rican families to take one-day or two-day tours, take advantage of the weekend, there are some long weekends left as well, and support SMEs,” added Clavo.

    Promotional prices for low season

    Despite the fact that businesses have differentiated rates for foreigners and nationals, one option that businessmen use to motivate visitors is to offer promotional prices for low season, where occupancy is much lower.

    The intention is for tourism companies to have liquidity to reach the next high season, from hotels, restaurants and tour operators, to avoid new business closures.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
