Hotter In May? Get For Warmer Climate in Costa Rica

If you have felt the rise in temperatures in recent days, prepare yourself because the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) of Costa Rica warns that May will be even hotter than April.

On a transition period

The warmer wetter might feel fixed, but it can go around similar values, depending on the transition period,” said Roberto Vindas, a meteorologist.The first 12 days of May are expected to be the hottest, but from the second week, the rains will bring a feeling of freshness.The Pacific has already registered a maximum temperature of 40°C, while other areas of the country register high temperatures.