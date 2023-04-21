More
    High Temperatures in Costa Rica Will Continue During the Transition to the Rainy Season

    Global climate irregularities facing the country

    High temperatures have been present in recent weeks and, despite the fact that April is a transition month for the rainy season, this time the short-term rains will not be as noticeable and the muggy and hot conditions will continue.

    Recently, temperatures around 37 degrees have been recorded in some sectors of the North Pacific, 35.5° in some areas of the Central Valley and 34.9° in some parts of the North Zone. .

    Geographic location of the country

    Due to the location of our country, the hours in which the highest temperatures are recorded are from 1 p.m. m. to 2:30 p.m. m., contrary to how it is popularly known that it is at noon.At this time of the year, ultraviolet rays continue to fall perpendicularly on our country, so experts recommend using sun protection.

