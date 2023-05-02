More
    Costa Rica Is the Seventh Latin American Country with the Most Holidays In 2023

    There are 12 festive dates in the national calendar

    Costa Rica is in the seventh place for Latin America with the largest number of holidays in 2023 according to the Public Holidays Global site.A holiday is understood as the days of mandatory rest established by the governments, either for a civic or religious date, in which workers, companies and students are out of work.

    Encouraging tourism

    These dates can be moved to Monday or Friday to have long weekends and thus extend the break to encourage tourism.In our country, this is possible thanks to a bill that contemplates the transfer of certain holidays to Mondays, during the period from 2020 to 2024.

    For the most part, holidays in Costa Rica are mandatory, so if you work that day you must recognize the double payment.This year, the national calendar has a total of 12 holidays, four of which are transferred by day and three are non-compulsory payment days.

    In the region, Argentina is the country with the most holidays with 19, followed by Colombia (18) and Chile (17).Guatemala with 10 and Nicaragua with 9 are the countries with the fewest holidays.

