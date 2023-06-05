Costa Rica Chosen as”Best Latin American Destination” in the “Readers Awards 2023” of National Geographic Travel

Costa Rica has achieved an important achievement by surpassing prominent destinations such as Colombia, Oaxaca (Mexico), Chilean Patagonia and Ecuador, in the vote carried out by the Spanish magazine “Viajes National Geographic”. The Central American country has been awarded as the “Best Latin American Destination” in the first edition of the “Readers Awards 2023”.

The recognition obtained is the result of the votes cast by thousands of people, who highlighted the continuous improvement of Costa Rica as a tourist destination, as well as its focus on sustainability, innovation and excellence in services, providing travelers with unique and unforgettable.

Preservation of essential values and non-invasive tourism

William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, expressed his satisfaction with this recognition and highlighted the consonance between the award given by readers and the country’s tourism development model, which promotes contact with nature, the preservation of the essential values ​​of the life and non-invasive tourism.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) officially received the news of this prestigious award, which will be supported by an article in the print edition of the magazine in May. The 2023 National Geographic Travel Readers Awards ceremony will take place on April 25 in Madrid, Spain.

A country with exceptional diversity

In the award confirmation article, Costa Rica is described as a country with an exceptional diversity of habitats, framed between two oceans and traversed by a chain of volcanoes. Its forests with incredible biodiversity, beaches surrounded by mangroves and sands where turtles spawn, as well as crystal clear waters that attract numerous marine species, make it an ideal destination to enjoy nature.

In the “Best Latin American Destination” category, Costa Rica competed with renowned destinations such as Colombia, Ecuador, Oaxaca (Mexico) and Chilean Patagonia, consolidating its position as a prominent tourist destination in the region.

The tourist data also supports the success of Costa Rica, since during January and February of this year the visit of 147,152 tourists from Europe was registered, surpassing the figures for the same period in 2019. Spain positioned itself as the fourth issuing market, with 10,628 tourists, behind France, Germany and the United Kingdom.