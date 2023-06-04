Costa Rica is Qualified as the Best Destination to Travel With Small Children

The best destination to go on vacation with young children is Costa Rica. This was announced by British Airways after analyzing 200,000 reviews published on TripAdvisor.

Costa Rica received a score of 100 out of 100 in this regard, taking into account opinions of accommodations, restaurants, activities and attractions offered to tourists.

At the top

The area where you can spend the best night, as rated by people, is San José, which obtained 90% of opinions with 5 stars for the best hotels. Below the Costa Rican capital are Zanzibar, Tanzania (86.80%) and the Maldives (82.40%).According to the analysis, tourists also thought that Josefino restaurants have a lot to offer, from traditional Latin American foods to Asian fusions.

In terms of activities and attractions to enjoy with the family, once again the capital obtained the highest score, with 89%. The Children’s Museum is one of the places most recognized by parents, for having 40 unique exhibitions.Another aspect that stood out is the climate of the city and the pedestrian streets, which has made it easier for families to move when they go out for a walk.