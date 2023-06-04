More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Computer Engineer is the First Female Rector in the History of TEC Costa Rica

    María Estrada will be rector from July 1st, 2023 to June 30th, 2027

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In the 52-year history of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), a woman had never been rector of the institution, until 2023.María Estrada Sánchez, Master’s in Computer Engineering, will be the rector from July 1st, 2023 to June 30th, 2027, after obtaining 45.51% of the electoral votes.

    “A woman is going to lead the country’s science and technology institution, a public university that is ready to take that step toward global positioning. An institution that is ready to build the next 50 years with dialogue and commitment; with all sectors and visions to ensure inclusiveness and sustainability”, expressed Estrada.

    The right person for the task

    The engineer is 46 years old and is currently vice-rector for Teaching at the TEC. There, she has carried out different tasks of teaching, research and administration.Estrada has been working at the TEC for 17 years, and will be sworn in to become rector on June 29th.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    US Ambassador for Technological Issues Will Visit Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    US Ambassador for Technological Issues Will Visit Costa Rica

    Ambassador Fick studied Philosophy at Dartmouth College; He then earned Master's degrees in Public Administration and Business at Harvard University
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »