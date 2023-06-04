Computer Engineer is the First Female Rector in the History of TEC Costa Rica

In the 52-year history of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), a woman had never been rector of the institution, until 2023.María Estrada Sánchez, Master’s in Computer Engineering, will be the rector from July 1st, 2023 to June 30th, 2027, after obtaining 45.51% of the electoral votes.

“A woman is going to lead the country’s science and technology institution, a public university that is ready to take that step toward global positioning. An institution that is ready to build the next 50 years with dialogue and commitment; with all sectors and visions to ensure inclusiveness and sustainability”, expressed Estrada.

The right person for the task

The engineer is 46 years old and is currently vice-rector for Teaching at the TEC. There, she has carried out different tasks of teaching, research and administration.Estrada has been working at the TEC for 17 years, and will be sworn in to become rector on June 29th.