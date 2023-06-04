US Ambassador for Technological Issues Will Visit Costa Rica

The United States’ Roving Ambassador for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, Nathaniel C. Fick, will tour Latin America, including Costa Rica.The regional trip will be from June 5 to 9 and will also pass through Panama and Colombia. In our country he will be between Monday 5 and Wednesday 7.In each nation, Fick will meet with the government and the technology sector, as well as with representatives of civil society.

“Ambassador Fick will meet with his counterparts to discuss cooperation on connectivity.(Also) secure infrastructure for information and communication technologies, cybersecurity assistance, cyber resilience and governance, and promotion of digital freedom,” the State Department said.

RightsCon Human Rights Summit

In addition, during his stay in Costa Rica, the representative will be at the RightsCon Human Rights Summit.During his trip, the ambassador will be accompanied by a Delegation of Association Opportunities. Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships, also participates in it.This delegation will include representatives from the US Export-Import Bank and private sector leaders from more than a dozen US technology companies.

Who is the ambassador?

Ambassador Fick studied Philosophy at Dartmouth College; He then earned Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Business at Harvard University.

In addition to this, he passed through the United States Armed Forces, specifically in the Navy.His career has always focused on the area of ​​technology. He led cybersecurity and information security software companies.

In 2018, Fast Company magazine named him one of the “100 Most Creative People in Business” and Endgame was selected by Forbes as one of the “World’s 100 Best Cloud Companies.”

From 2009 to 2012, Fick was Executive Director of the Center for a New American Security, a national security research organization in Washington.He has also ventured into literature with a book called “One Bullet Away”, where he narrated his military activities in Iraq and Afghanistan.