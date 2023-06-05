The Danger  of Chlorothalonilas Pesticide in Costa Rica is Becoming Very Evident

The excessive use of pesticides in Costa Rica is a worrying issue. The recent case about the excessive use of Chlorothalonil is only an incident that opens a door that hides a large and latent problem in Costa Rica.

Chlorothalonil, is a fungicide that is mainly used to control diseases in crops such as bananas, pineapples and tomatoes. Chlorothalonil has been shown to cause negative health effects, including respiratory problems, skin irritation, and liver damage. Additionally, Chlorothalonil has been associated with an increased risk of certain types of cancer, such as Hodgkin lymphoma.

Excessive use of pesticides in agriculture can also have a negative impact on the environment. Pesticides can contaminate water and soil, affecting biodiversity and the quality of ecosystems. Also, pesticides can affect pollinators, such as bees, which are crucial for food production.

In Costa Rica, the agricultural industry is an important economic activity and a great generator of employment. However, excessive use of pesticides in agriculture can have negative health consequences for farm workers and consumers. In addition, environmental contamination affects the quality of life of the communities near the cultivation areas. The excessive use of agrochemicals has proven effects on health. They are not immediate effects, they act slowly, which makes them even more dangerous.

Some of the negative health effects include:

Cancer:

Some studies have linked the use of certain agrochemicals with an increased risk of developing a wide variety of cancers, including skin cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.

Reproductive problems:

Exposure to some agrochemicals can cause reproductive problems in men and women, such as infertility, spontaneous abortions, and birth defects.

Respiratory problems:

Some agrochemicals can irritate the lungs and cause breathing difficulties, asthma and other lung disorders.

Neurological problems:

Certain agricultural chemicals can damage the central nervous system and cause neurological disorders, such as headaches, dizziness, muscle weakness and seizures.

Used since the 1970s

Chlorothalonil has been used by farmers since the 1970s to help grow potatoes, cereals, and vegetables. However, pesticides can leach into groundwater and drinking water.

Traces of pesticide chlorothalonilin Costa Rica’s drinking water

The drinking water of at least a third of the cantons of Costa Rica contain higher than recommended levels of the pesticide chlorothalonil, a fungicide widely used to prevent mold in crops, has been detected in groundwater at levels above the norms regulations established for drinking water.

Chlorothalonil levels in drinking water exceeded approved levels by a factor of ten “in certain locations.” The Ministry of Agriculture has set a maximum value for chlorothalonil byproducts in drinking water of 0.1 micrograms per liter.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Chlorothalonil is especially toxic to fish and aquatic invertebrates. Exposure to the agent can cause kidney and stomach damage in rodents, including tumors.