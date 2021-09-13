The Wonderful Waterfalls Of Costa Rica

Costa Rica continues to offer great attractions, a country that likes to show off with all its biodiversity and the waterfalls are no exception, the mountainous geography with heights and plains causes beautiful waterfalls, many of them are accessible, where you can enjoy a good swim in crystal clear waters or just observe and take an everlasting memory. Many others are hidden like treasures in the highest mountains and are natural drinking places for the species that inhabit the mountains such as tapirs, pumas, manigordos, and armadillos.

La Paz Waterfall

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

It has a fall of 37 meters, located in the area near the Poás Volcano accessible from the city of San José as a day tour or on the way to a destination such as Arenal, Monteverde or Sarapiquí.

La Fortuna waterfall

Another waterfall that becomes a must-see in Arenal, well known in Costa Rica as it is located very close to the Arenal Volcano and Cerro Chato with a fall of 75 meters (250 feet) in the middle of the forest.

Celeste River

It has a beautiful waterfall of 30 meters of altitude (100 feet) located in the Tenorio Volcano National Park, its beauty and attractiveness offers the blue water, this natural phenomenon occurs when the volcanic rock mixes with the water. In Costa Rica it is one of the most visited places and can be done with one-day tours.

Nauyaca

It is located in the southern part of Costa Rica, a beautiful complement to the biodiversity of our country and amazes with its two-level fall, the first with a 45-meter drop and the second with a 65-meter drop. It has a natural pool with a depth of 6 meters (20 feet).

Bajo del Toro

This beautiful waterfall is located in the town of Bajos Del Toro in the province of Alajuela, it is a waterfall that is fed with water from the Poás Volcano, it has a fall of 90 meters, making it one of the highest waterfalls in Costa Rica.

Montezuma waterfall

Located on the Pacific coast very close to the Gulf of Nicoya. Knowing the Montezuma waterfall is a totally different experience, with its three levels, the first of 5 meters with a small natural pool for swimming, the second waterfall with a drop of 12 meters; and finally the most beautiful fall of 25 meters. In total it has a height of 40 meters (130 feet), it is easy to find both Costa Ricans and tourists visiting and swimming in its refreshing waters.

Diamond Waterfall

It is really something unique and spectacular, the waterfall is located in the forest with an access for experienced walkers, as it has a difficult access it is less visited. It has a fall of 200 meters (600 feet), in turn it also has a large stone that becomes a cave where it is used to sleep, it can be visited with an organized trip accompanied by an experienced guide and for people in good physicall condition. This waterfall is located near the town of Las Tumbas on a private estate very close to Dominical.