With an orography, full of mountains and lush forests that favors the existence of thousands of waterfalls (above in the Llanos de Cortez image), it is difficult to decide which are the most beautiful in the country or which are worth visiting, since they all have its charm. What the chosen ones coincide in is that they are ideal places to spend an adventure day enjoying an excursion on foot or horseback to these fabulous waterfalls, where, in some cases, bathing is permitted.

These are some ones you should not miss:

SAN FERNANDO WATERFALL

In Cinchona de Sarapiquí, on the Varablanca-San Miguel de Sarapiquí route, this 70-meter-high waterfall seen from the road is immersed in a dense forest of the Braulio Carrillo National Park.

BAJOS DEL TORO AMARILLO WATERFALL

The Bajos del Toro area, located 1442 meters above sea level, hides natural treasures such as this Toro Amarillo waterfall and the Río Agrio waterfall. The first is the largest, 90 meters high, which is formed by the union of three rivers: Río Toro Amarillo, Río Desagüe and Río Agrio (named for its lemon flavor), all with waters with a high content of minerals.

RÍO CELESTE WATERFALL

The Celeste River is one of the natural wonders of Costa Rica since it is formed from the union of two rivers with different mineral contents from the slopes of the Tenorio volcano, which gives its waters that particular color. Protected by the Tenorio National Park, a seven-kilometer trail shows its main geological attractions: teñideros, hot springs, hot springs, fumaroles, and the waterfall.

NAUYACA WATERFALL

These beautiful waterfalls also known as the Santo Cristo or Don Lulo waterfalls are located about 12 kilometers from Dominical, in the province of Puntarenas. A walk leads to these waterfalls surrounded by vegetation that invite you to swim in its wide and safe pond.

LLANOS DE CORTEZ WATERFALL

This waterfall complex is located near the city of Bagaces, on the way to Liberia. To get there you only have to turn off onto a dirt road for a few kilometers and walk through a transition forest. Among the peculiarities of this waterfall is the white sand beach that is formed by the sedimentation of the river and a pool of clear water, where you can enjoy the sun and nature.

TESORO ESCONDIDO WATERFALL

Another fall also located in Bajos del Toro, with more difficult access than the previous ones, but with the beauty that compensates the effort. Wearing a raincoat is part of the experience.

LA CANGREJA WATERFALL

The Rincón de la Vieja National Park is a volcanic massif where 32 rivers are born, famous for its fumaroles, lagoons and mud basins and divided into two well-differentiated sectors, Las Pailas and Santa María. The main path of the first is the one that leads to its famous La Cangreja waterfall, whose waters plummet 40 meters high.

LA FORTUNA WATERFALL

It is another of the most striking attractions of the Northern Plains and is located a few kilometers from Fortuna, in the middle of a humid tropical jungle. A path with a steep slope allows you to observe the waterfall, which falls from 70 meters high. The funds raised by the entrance to the fall is used by the Association for the development of various projects and activities of social good in the area.

PEACE FALL

It is located near the community of Vara Blanca and Cinchona, on the road to Sarapiquí and is a waterfall of extraordinary beauty, especially due to the natural environment in which it is found. Two small falls and one large and imposing one crown this fall that is observed on the roadside and harmonized with a wooden structure bridge considered as a work of art.

MONTEZUMA WATERFALL

Montezuma is a small coastal town located on the Nicoya peninsula where ecotourists come to enjoy its cove, but, above all, to contemplate its waterfall, 20 meters high and a natural pool, reached after a walk. About 20 minutes down the river bed. The Cabo Blanco Absolute Natural Reserve is very close.