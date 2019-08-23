Healing naturally the body and soul is learning to use medicinal minerals. These minerals are one of the main pieces of knowledge that every human being should acquire, knowing the benefits it brings to the body with proper use. Although there are many types, some of the best known and used for treatments are:

Healing properties of Mineral Salt.

Common Salt: it is the one that is usually sold commercially, without impurities and with only a small amount of minerals. But it has anti-binding agents (substances that prevent clumping and improve dissolution). The iodine it contains is an essential nutrient for the health of the thyroid gland.

Sea Salt: it is not subjected to any refining process. It has minerals that the body needs such as magnesium, potassium, iron, and calcium. But it also includes impurities present from the sea.

Kosher salt: it comes from salines through a process of evaporation of water with sodium chloride. And it constitutes a refined and pure salt without additives.

Himalayan salt: although it is not refined, it has a large amount of sodium chloride and a minimum amount of minerals such as; magnesium, calcium, iron, which give it their particular color.

Among the benefits, salt offers are: strengthening of the immune system, weight loss, prevents skin diseases, controlling asthma, reducing phlegm, promoting cardiovascular health, helping to balance cholesterol levels, regulating heart rate, maintains blood sugar levels, improves some types of depression by regulating the production of serotonin.

Therapies and remedies in which salt are used:

relaxation of the feet: 1 gallon (3,8liters) of hot water, add 2 tablespoons of salt and 5 drops of lavender essential oil, then soak your feet for 15 minutes.

Sprains: put half a liter of water to boil with mango leaves and two tablespoons of salt, place the sprained part in a small bathtub or in a bucket to wash with this preparation.

Bruises: apply 3 tablespoons of salt several times a day in the form of a warm poultice.

Nervous instability: immersion bath for 15 minutes with ½ pound (250grams) of sea salt in warm water in the bathtub.

These are just some of the remedies that can be prepared with this mineral salt. It is also useful for the treatment of other conditions such as sinusitis, hypotension, to freshen breath, toothache, athlete’s foot, and corns, among others.

Acne and Garlic.

Acne is a condition suffered by young people and adults, without social distinction, and it can damage our self-esteem because physical appearance is involved. The use of garlic is the ideal natural remedy for this condition. Let’s learn a little more about this annoying condition and how we can treat it naturally through garlic.

Acne compromises the sebaceous glands connected to each of the pores of our skin that secretes a substance called sebum. When this gland generates more sebum than adequate, a pimple can be created, and in turn, swelling, being a focus for bacteria that sometimes complicates even good healing, thus leaving permanent marks on the skin. It is usually seen on the face; however, they can appear on any part of the body. Its cause is not known, however there are certain factors that can cause it, including: the increase in the production of hormones in adolescence, the hormonal changes that occur during the gestation stage, in the case of women genetic factors, the consumption of certain medications, the use of very oily makeup, inadequate facial hygiene, stress is the bomb factor in many cases.

Garlic is a natural antibiotic agent preventing skin infection, as a diuretic it keeps your body detoxified and purified. It contains antioxidants that prevent the effects of free radicals (anti-aging). Garlic has some elements that work as anti-acne, these are Zinc, Selenium, Sulfur, Beta carotenes, Chromium, Hallucinate, Linoleic acid. Garlic is not expensive nor

hard to get. Used internally and externally, garlic juice helps clean the affected area, after adding the sumo (juice) of garlic in the affected area, leave it on for about ten minutes maximum, then wash your face with plenty of water, to prevent skin irritation. It is recommended only once a week, as it can be a little corrosive and cause irritation. This mineral activates the sweat glands and the immune system until completely cured.