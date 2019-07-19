A parasite is an organism that lives at the expense of another of a different species, feeding on it and being able to cause important damages or injuries without giving it any benefit. Intestinal parasites are varied, one very common is an infection caused by a worm, Enterobiusvermicularis.

Specifically, in this infection what happens is that, once it enters the digestive system through the mouth, the eggs of the worm hatch in the small intestine. In turn, the larvae continue moving towards the large intestine, where they become adults. On the other hand, the females move to the rectum and anus, usually at night. There they lay their eggs, which adhere to the edges of the anus and the skin around it. The complete cycle lasts approximately one month.

These intestinal parasites are easily spread. The vehicles for transmitting the eggs are most commonly the hands of children, because they usually scratch the affected area, due to the itching they feel. The eggs stick under the fingernails and the fingers can bring the eggs back to the mouth, starting the cycle again. The eggs can end up deposited on different surfaces, in which they survive up to two or three weeks, such as bedding, towels, kitchen utensils, toys and sand in parks. This type of earthworm affects humans; it does not proceed or develop into domestic animals, although these can be transmitters of other types of parasites.

What to do if the children have this parasite?

Here are some natural remedies, which not only serve to eliminate these annoying intestinal parasites, but also serve to prevent infection:

Yogurt to eliminate intestinal parasites. Prebiotics.

One of the remedies to deal with the parasites and microorganisms that attack the intestinal flora is foods rich in prebiotics that help replenish the good natural bacteria of the intestinal flora. These foods include Natural yogurt, Kefir, Dark chocolate, pickled cucumbers, Miso soup, Fermented vegetables.

Papaya.

Because of its papain enzyme content, it also has vermifuge properties (for expelling parasites out of the organism). We can use it in the following ways: With apple cider vinegar: mash the papaya and add a little apple cider vinegar, drink the mixture on an empty stomach. With honey: in this case, we mix a spoonful of papaya juice with one of honey and two of water. Once we have mixed it, we take a teaspoon on an empty stomach.

Pips or pumpkin seeds.

Thanks to Cucurbita, pumpkin has anthelmintic properties, prevents and eliminates intestinal parasites. It is advisable to take a spoonful of pumpkin seeds on an empty stomach until the parasites disappear.

Milk, garlic, peppermint, wormwood, and honey.

With these ingredients, we elaborate another home remedy that gives good results to help eliminate intestinal parasites. Prepare it by adding to a glass of milk, three cloves of crushed garlic, and a spoonful of mint juice, one of wormwood juice and another of honey. Take a quarter of a cup on an empty stomach.

Yarrow.

It is a plant with vermifuge properties, with very mild active ingredients such as thymol and eucalyptus, making it ideal for children. Make an infusion with this plant, and in the case of children, administer two tablespoons three times a day.

Wormwood.

It is an excellent plant to eliminate intestinal parasites. You must crush the plant into powder, and take one gram a day sweetened with honey.

Thyme.

Its infusions can help to expel the worms in children. Prepare an infusion with a spoonful of thyme per cup of water. Let it sit for ten minutes and take it three times a day.

It is very important to emphasize that in the face of this type of discomfort and other complications related to intestinal parasites, it is best to go to your trusted health specialist. They will be responsible for medicating an effective treatment appropriate to your needs that can be truly effective in counteracting the discomforts that you feel with parasites. It is most advisable to have a periodic check-up at least every three months to see your evolution and cure for the illness.