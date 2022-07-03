Relaxing from Time to Time Will Make You Achieve Your Goals

As we have already mentioned in other articles, it is not for a lot of training that you are going to get benefits more quickly, in fact it is counterproductive. A balance must be established between training and rest in order to progress physically. Within this break we find the relaxation phase, which is essential to release accumulated tension and release that mental stress.

Resting well

Quality sleep is essential to your ability to learn and process memories. In addition, sleep helps restore your body’s energy, repair muscle tissue, and triggers the release of hormones that affect growth and appetite. REM is the most restorative of the 5 sleep cycles and should account for a quarter of the time you spend sleeping. For example, an adult who sleeps 8 hours a night should spend a total of 2 hours in REM sleep.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Sleep well

If you do not get enough sleep, or get quality rest from time to time, you may notice that you wake up feeling groggy, not resting well, and experience difficulty concentrating. If you consistently don’t get enough sleep, you’re at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, obesity, headaches, and depression. Try to follow the suggested guidelines for the amount of sleep, although sleeping too much on a regular basis can also be problematic for your health.

Relaxation

Deep relaxation has many other potential benefits as well, as it can lower blood pressure, relieve pain, and improve your immune and cardiovascular systems. Making time to find pleasure is also an important element of relaxation.

Exercising

Exercising not only helps control your weight, it also improves your mental health, your mood, your chances of living longer, and the strength of your bones and muscles. Adults 18 and older need at least 2½ hours of moderate aerobic activity each week and muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week. They also need muscle and bone strengthening exercises at least 3 days a week. Moderately intensive activities include brisk walking, gardening, playing pair-tennis, or a leisurely bike ride.

Vigorous, intense activities include jogging, running, swimming, jumping rope, hiking, or group activities like Zumba or step aerobics. Muscle-strengthening activities that are included in your twice-weekly routine include yoga, weight lifting, resistance band exercises, and body weight resistance activities like push-ups and sit-ups. You do not have to spend hours on a treadmill each day to meet the recommended amounts of physical activity.