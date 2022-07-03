More
    Zayed Sustainability Prize Will Award US$3 Million To Sustainable Initiatives

    The award seeks that SMEs, NGOs, and High Schools register for this new edition before July 6th and can claim up to US$600 thousand to maximize the impact of their solutions

    Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), non-profit organizations, and secondary schools that have a sustainable solution that contributes positively to the community are invited to participate in the Zayed Sustainability Award.

    Those with such a project can apply in the Health, Food, Energy, Water, or Global High Schools categories by July 6th for a chance to win part of the US$3 million funds. Nominations are being accepted through the Prize‘s online portal. On the site, you will find guides, video tutorials, forms for each category, and examples of previous winners: Wateroam in the Water category and S4S Technologies in the Food category.

    It should be noted that while entry forms vary by category, the core elements of each entry lie in the innovative, impactful, and inspiring ways in which technology, its application, and proposed solutions seek to transform people’s lives for the better.

    96 projects have already been awarded

    Established in 2008 in honor of the founding father of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, this award to date has honored a total of 96 winners whose solutions or school projects have positively transformed the lives of millions of people.

    Winners are awarded US$600,000 in each category. The Global High Schools category is subdivided into six winners per region globally, so each school can claim up to US$100,000 to start or expand their project.

    The winners will be announced in 2023 during an award ceremony as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

