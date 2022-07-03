More
    Law That Promotes the Construction of Telecommunications Infrastructure in Costa Rica is Recognized

    The chamber calls on Ministries and related institutions to speed up the preparation of regulations to apply the new legal provisions

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Chamber of Info communication and Technology (INFOCOM) celebrates the enactment of Law 10,216 “Law to encourage and promote the construction of telecommunications infrastructure in Costa Rica“, which eliminates barriers to operators for the deployment of networks through which Connectivity services are provided throughout the country.

    The new law, published on Wednesday, June 8th in La Gaceta, seeks that the Ministries, Local Governments, and public institutions related to the procedures for the construction of telecommunications infrastructure, can speed up the granting of permits for the construction of networks; avoiding the delays that companies in the sector face today.

    Vital regulations

    Among the most important aspects, it stands out that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), entities of the infrastructure and transport sector must include in the design of all national roads, the technical and planning aspects for the development of the telecommunications infrastructure. In addition, the provisions related to the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure must be complied with by all the municipalities of the country.

    Currently, there are at least 7 Local Governments without regulation in this matter. Also, autonomous institutions, state universities, municipalities, and non-state public entities are authorized to allow the installation of devices in their buildings, which allows for expanding telecommunications coverage throughout the national territory.

    A stimulus for telecommunications operators

    “This new law is a stimulus for telecommunications operators to provide more and better services in the country, promoting the reduction of the digital divide,” said Mario Montero, President of INFOCOM, who highlighted the active participation of representatives of the Commission of Infrastructure of the Chamber in the process of formulating the new Law.

    INFOCOM makes a call to the MOPT, the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT), the Ministry of Finance, and the rest of the related institutions; so that they comply with the deadlines established for the promulgation of regulations and norms that allow the application of the scope of the Law.

