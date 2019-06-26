If you are near the center of San Jose, you can enjoy free internet service. The signal is open (free) at the parks of Democracy, Garantias Sociales, Merced and Barrio Mexico. It is also free in several areas of the provinces of Guanacaste and Heredia. This service is part of a government program for digital transformation known as Espacios Públicos Conectados (Connected Public Spaces). The program already connects 68 public spaces and its final goal is to offer free internet service in 515 places throughout the nation. The initiative was started last April by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt), with funding from the National Telecommunications Fund (FONATEL) and the Administration of the Telecommunications Superintendence (SUTEL). ~ In Guanacaste there are thirteen places on the grid already