    UN Campaign Aims to Support Costa Rica's Census Question

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    The United Nations Population Fund (unfpa) and the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) today revealed a campaign to support the question of racial-ethnic self-recognition in the 2022 Census of Costa Rica. How people recognize themselves as part of an ethnic group is essential to know the realities and needs of various populations, such as indigenous, Afro-descendant, or Chinese origin, refers to a press release from Unfpa, disclosed on Facebook profile UN-Costa Rica.

    From June 8th to June 28th, 2022, more than 14,000 officials from the XI National Population Census and the VII Housing Census will collect data on 1,800,000 residences and around 5,200,000 inhabitants of this country.

    Racial ethnic self-recognition appears among the questions, which -according to UNFPA- will make it possible to know in detail which population groups have access to education, health, and decent work, among other human rights. The above, indicates the international organization, will allow the design and evaluation of public policies, as well as actions aimed at compliance and, therefore, for the benefit of the entire population in its ethnic diversity.

    Likewise, he continues, it will enable the inclusion of other sources such as administrative records and surveys that, by using the same measurement parameter in different types of statistical operations, will enhance the opportunity to carry out complementary and more specific analyses. As an example, Unfpa mentions that the 2022 Census will find out how many indigenous people do not have access to drinking water, something that -it adds- will allow the Ministry of Health to identify the impact that this has on the health of this population and, given that, manage actions to provide access to that essential service.

    The campaign, specifies Unfpa, is published on social networks and includes materials such as short videos and spots, aimed at the population in general, as well as the specific population of different ethnic groups. The officer in charge of Unfpa Costa Rica, Evelyn Durán, maintained that racial-ethnic self-identification means recognizing and valuing our roots, which is why we invite all people to indicate the ethnic group to which they belong.

    For her part, the UNFPA Population and Development analyst, Cristian Vargas, affirmed that the campaign strengthens the process so that people know that the question exists but, in addition, that they can analyze their response beforehand to respond more consciously.

    SourcePrensa Latina
