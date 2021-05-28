More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    World Health Organization Recognizes Costa Rica’s Achievements in Controling Tobacco Use

    In conjunction with institutions from other Latin American countries

    By Beleida Delgado
    4
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    World Health Organization Recognizes Costa Rica’s Achievements in Controling Tobacco Use

    Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco-related illness in the world, one million of them in...
    Read more
    EconomyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica Quadrupled Electricity Exports In 2021

    A press release from the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) specified that Costa Rica exported 224.64 gigawatts / hour...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Local Bookies Thrive With Top-Rated Pay Per Head Services

    The overall sports betting industry was hit hard last year when the coronavirus pandemic grounded just about every sport and sporting event in early March
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco-related illness in the world, one million of them in the Americas. The World No Tobacco Day Awards highlight achievements in the area of tobacco control.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that four institutions from Costa Rica, the Ministries of Health of Saint Lucia and Paraguay, the National Resource Fund of Uruguay, two cities in California and a Brazilian doctor are the winners of the World No Tobacco Day Awards 2021.

    TIP: Get our latest News content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Each year, WHO recognizes individuals or organizations in each of the six WHO regions for their achievements in the field of tobacco control. This recognition takes the form of the WHO Director-General’s Special Recognition Award and World No Tobacco Day Awards, which take place on May 31st.

    The winners of the 2021 Americas region in Costa Rica are as follows:

    1) Inter-institutional team mSalud

    2) The Ministry of Health

    3) The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)

    4) The Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (IAFA)

    They all share the award for the work of the Interinstitutional Team of Costa Rica in expanding cessation services tobacco through the development of online tools.

    Raising awareness

    World No Tobacco Day was created by WHO Member States in 1987 and is commemorated on May 31st of each year to raise awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco and exposure to tobacco smoke, and to discourage tobacco use in any way. Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco in the world, one million of them in the Americas.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Don't miss out! Get our latest News content straight to your inbox by signing up to our newsletter. Click here.

      Previous articleCosta Rica Quadrupled Electricity Exports In 2021
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsBeleida Delgado -

      World Health Organization Recognizes Costa Rica’s Achievements in Controling Tobacco Use

      Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco-related illness in the world, one million of them in...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Metropolitan Electric Train Licitation Bidding Posters Are Published In Costa Rica

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The government of Costa Rica will publish today in the official newspaper La Gaceta the draft of the bidding poster for the Metropolitan Electric...
      Read more

      “Costa Rica Solar 2021”: Benefits of The Country’s Energy Path Will Be Addressed

      News TCRN STAFF -
      To publicize the benefits, advances and trends in photovoltaic technology, is the objective of “Costa Rica Solar 2021” that will take place virtually on...
      Read more

      World Health Organization Assures that Vaccines Work Against All Covid-19 Variants

      News TCRN STAFF -
      . The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that vaccines against COVID-19 that have been approved, and that are in use in vaccination campaigns, also...
      Read more

      Acceleration of Demographic Change in Costa Rica

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Last year, there was a very large drop in the number of births in the country, which greatly accelerates the demographic trends that we...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »

      never miss out

      Join The TCRN Newsletter

      Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

      Subscribe now