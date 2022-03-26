Zayed Prize For Sustainability Rewards $600.000

Small and medium-sized businesses, high schools and non-profit organizations are invited to submit their projects on sustainable solutions to the Zayed Sustainability Award submission process.

This global award, pioneered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has five categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools. Winners in each category will receive US$600,000.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

“For the past 14 years, the Award has proudly served its purpose of recognizing and rewarding the achievements of those driving impactful, innovative and inspiring sustainability solutions,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology at the UAE.

Initiatives must demonstrate capacity for improvement

Nominations will be accepted until July 6th of this year, through the award website. Those interested in participating must complete submission forms, which vary by category.

For example, on health, food, energy, and water forms, applicants must demonstrate that they are improving access to essential products or services, and that they have a long-term vision to improve living and working conditions.

In the Global High Schools category, projects must be student-led, emphasizing their active participation in planning, execution and monitoring processes. The 2022 edition received 4,000 applications from 151 countries, a record number that represents a significant increase of 68.5% in registrations. This time, the winners will be announced in 2023 during a delivery ceremony, as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.