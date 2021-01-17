More
    Yoga, Pilates, and Aerobics Classes Authorized to Begin Again in Costa Rica

    The person who performs sports, recreation or physical activity must always wear their personal protective equipment

    By TCRN STAFF
    Inhabitants of communities throughout the country will be able to practice again in controlled groups under technical supervision, aerobics, yoga, pilates, functional exercises, among others, informed the Minister of Sports, Hernán Solano, announcing the approval of the “Specific Protocol for Physical and Recreational Activities”.

    It is a protocol that seeks to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 -in compliance with the measures dictated by the Ministry of Health-, while allowing people to recreate under a responsibility to protect themselves against the Pandemic.

    Among the measures established, the protocol includes prior appointment, compliance with the capacity established by the health governing body, distance of two meters, personal hygiene, constant cleaning and disinfection of the facilities, ventilation of closed spaces with the aim of not concentrating droplets and respiratory sprays.

    In addition, the health guide emphasizes the prohibition of recreational practice if a person has fever, general malaise, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or alteration in the perception of the taste of food.

    Nor will the entry of those who have had family or household contact of people with flu symptoms or who are being suspected of COVID-19 in that case be allowed, they must register it in the log that will be at the entrance of the facility.

    Coordinated guide

    “This guide will make it easier for many residents of communities under established sanitary provisions – to resume the practice of activities that seek to bring physical and emotional health to people who have been affected by measures such as social isolation,” said the rector of the sport entity.

    Sanitary measures established

    Sanitary permit: Each sports or recreational organization (sports centers, academies, clubs, teams, etc.), must have a valid health operating permit.

    Appointment: Schedule by phone call or use of digital media with the users appointments according to the schedules and available places for training in their facility.

    Schedule: Between each session there must be a difference of 30 minutes to avoid the crowding of people at the entrance and exit of the facility and proceed with the cleaning and disinfection of the facility in this period of time.

    Social bubble: Those who practice sports or recreational activity must go unaccompanied. However, in the case of minors or someone with a disability, they can only be accompanied by a single person belonging to the same social bubble and who is of legal age.

    Demarcation: The organization or entity in charge of the activity must demarcate a space for each user that complies with the minimum distance of 2 square meters. Therefore, the user must remain in the assigned space throughout all the session.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    Via Beleida Delgado
