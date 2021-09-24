New Un Report On Climate Change, Are We Heading Towards A Catastrophic Future?

At TCRN, we have produced a series of articles on the global climate change situation and what experts have said. The follow-up has been timely, because, the problem increases, no short-term solutions have been generated.

The new report from the UN

It turns out that the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, presented a few days ago, the third edition of the report on the climate crisis, which is called: “United in Science” and also coincided with the General Assembly of the UN, which takes place every September in New York.

In the great scientific report on climate change, the experts who also make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), hold humanity responsible for the increase in extreme phenomena.

It is worth noting that last month, Guterres made a call to the leaders of the various nations of the world that make up the G20, mainly on the need to reach an agreement so that it can be

limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

In the third edition of the report, they mainly highlight: the failed green recovery and the most recent IPCC study, mentioned above, all this emphasizing the increase in temperatures worldwide that has been causing devastating extreme weather events, whose effects on the Economies and societies are getting worse.

Higher grade index, higher concern

At the UN, its representatives have pointed out that the planet continues on the path of global warming that could lead to an increase in temperature of up to 3 degrees Celsius.

“We are facing an emergency, unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, we will not be able to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C”, as provided in the Agreement Paris 2015, according to Antonio Guterres.

Of the 191 countries that signed the Paris Agreement, only 113 represent 49% of GHG emissions and have updated their national commitments. In fact, the report foresees that the emissions of this group, which includes the United States and the European Union, “decrease by 12% in 2030 compared to 2010”. According to the Non-Governmental Organization Climate Action Tracker, China or Russia have not updated their emission reduction commitments.

The world on a “catastrophic” course

The most recent alerts have been due to lack of action, causing an average temperature of +2.7 ºC in the world. It is worth noting that the international community has repeatedly committed itself to fighting against greenhouse gas emissions, said promises for Guterres go in the wrong direction. He declares “Let us say that countries must urgently redouble their efforts, if not, many lives may be lost in the years to come”.

Has the pandemic also been the cause of disorganization?

Guterres stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic has disorganized the agenda and commitments of all countries, additionally, it has sown confusion about the experts’ own conclusions, which they claimed after the first wave of restrictions, which affected billions of people, that GHG emissions had been reduced.

COP26 will be timely to discuss commitments

In November, the UN climate conference will be held in Glasgow and apparently, the stage will be opportune for countries to talk about commitments (from 2009) that they have not fulfilled, such as the annual support in 2020 to developing countries, of an exact amount of 100 billion dollars. The support is for a better adaptation to the impact of climate change and to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

It is noteworthy that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the beginning of a virtual summit, said that it is the moment when everyone must act, “those who have not done so, are running out of time.”

In the world, a large part of initiatives for a green recovery have not been developed, which is why ecological growth has not been remarkable, it would definitely be fair and necessary.