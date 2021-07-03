Eco-Sustainable Packaging Alternatives To Replace Plastic

The citizens of the world little by little are adding sustainable initiatives for the care of our planet, to avoid higher levels of pollution, mainly due to the use of plastic. We refer to the above, because it has recently been known that Asian supermarkets are maintained using banana leaves for packaging as a substitute for plastic.

That’s right, supermarkets in Vietnam have implemented an initiative of banana leaves instead of plastic as a packaging medium. In fact, Rimping Supermarket in Chiangmai, Thailand, received praise on Facebook for creating the eco-friendly packaging after a local business featured it on its page days earlier.

Supermarket chains took the initiative

The idea was a hit with internet users and caught the full attention of Vietnamese supermarkets. Supermarket chains such as Lotte Mart, Saigon Co-op and Big C, have begun to follow in the footsteps of the Thai store by experimenting with banana leaves as a packaging alternative in their stores as well.

According to a representative from the Lotte Mart chain, they are still in the testing phase, but they are planning to replace the plastic with sheets across the country very soon. In addition to wrapping vegetables and fruits, the supermarket chain also intends to use the leaves for fresh meat products.

Meanwhile, representatives of the VN Express organization, made annoyance that the use of the sheets as packaging is a welcome to the numerous efforts that establishments in Vietnam are making to reduce plastic waste.

A timely balance

A recent report highlighted, the amount of plastic waste of the Vietnamese, who eliminate around 2,500 tons of plastic waste per day. In another report from the Vice organization, you can read about banning or reducing single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, which is a growing trend in Asia.

South Korea banned the use of disposable plastic bags, requiring supermarkets and other commercial establishments to provide recyclable containers to customers. Singapore supermarkets have also launched campaigns to inform the public about the need to reduce the use of plastic bags. Likewise, Taiwanese stores have started charging for single-use plastic bags to discourage customers from using them.

More initiatives on sustainable packaging

More than 200 professionals from the food packaging and related sector participated in the MeetingPack 2021 virtual edition held in May. In the activity, companies and organizations such as Anaip, Enplater Group, Fkur, Nestlé, Anarpla, Aimplas and Ainia discussed the latest innovations in food packaging, as well as the strategic lines to respond to trends in the barrier packaging sector from the focus of sustainability and incorporation of recycling.

In Peru, experts on ecological issues talked a while ago about prickly pear and pineapple peel packaging, additionally, about banana bags for crops, nanocrystals to make biodegradable plastics and biodegradable packaging from palm waste.

Every idea and action for the good of all living beings and of the planet as such, will always be applauded. Costa Rica has been a country with citizens concerned about reducing plastic, the practice of recycling, as well as calls for awareness.