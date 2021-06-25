Recycle Plastic Bottles in Costa Rica and Receive a Free Corona Beer

With the aim of correctly recycling plastic bottles, Cerveza Corona launched in Costa Rica a campaign in various parts of the country, in which it invites you to take the material and deposit it in its “Plastic Ports”.

To encourage the campaign, for every five plastic bottles received, Corona will deliver to the consumer a beer in a 355 ml glass bottle. The Better World campaign seeks to mitigate the impact on pollution that the coasts receive due to the tons of plastic that are disposed of incorrectly. For this campaign, all the material received will be delivered to the company Recuperadora Bosque Plástico, who will transform it into plastic wood.

A very clear objective

“Corona has a very clear objective: to be the beer that accompanies us in the best moments of our life. And we do not doubt that enjoying our paradisiacal beaches is within these moments”, said Andrea Hernández, Trade Marketing manager of Cerveza Corona Costa Rica.