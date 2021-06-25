More
    Costa Rica Strengthens the Environmental Protection of Isla del Coco

    By TCRN STAFF
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Number of Women Leading Companies Increases around the World

    Although they remain in the minority, there are more and more women at the helm of companies around the...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Jaco Impact” Continues With Its Commitment to Provide Tools for Consolidating a Better Society

    With the motto “creating alliances”, the motivating flame that moves Jaco Impact continues more alive than ever, presenting effective...
    Read more
     The Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae) of Costa Rica announced this past week in its official Twitter account the strengthening of the program for the protection of marine and insular biodiversity of Isla del Coco, classified as a natural laboratory.

    On the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the creation of the Isla del Coco National Park (PNIC), declared a World Heritage Site, the Minae announced that the actions seek to counteract factors that put the integrity of this protected area at risk such as illegal fishing, contamination of the seas and the impact of climate change.

    World scientists carry out research on evolution, species behavior and environmental monitoring in this exceptional place in Costa Rica, also declared a Wetland of World Importance (1998), Historic Architectural Heritage of Costa Rica (2002) and Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific ( 2004).

    Countering multiple threats

    Andrea Meza, minister of the sector, pointed out that despite the efforts made by national authorities and friendly organizations, the multiple threats faced by marine conservation require continuous work for protection and awareness.

    For this reason, he indicated, only those activities that are within the framework of the General Management Plan with attention to sustainable tourism are allowed and, with the exception of government personnel who occupy the administrative headquarters on a rotating basis, no person from permanent way.

    The Minae stated that the objective of strengthening the aforementioned Program lies in supporting the adoption of timely and effective management measures that allow it to preserve its exceptional universal value.

