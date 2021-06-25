Costa Rica Strengthens the Environmental Protection of Isla del Coco

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae) of Costa Rica announced this past week in its official Twitter account the strengthening of the program for the protection of marine and insular biodiversity of Isla del Coco, classified as a natural laboratory.

On the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the creation of the Isla del Coco National Park (PNIC), declared a World Heritage Site, the Minae announced that the actions seek to counteract factors that put the integrity of this protected area at risk such as illegal fishing, contamination of the seas and the impact of climate change.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

World scientists carry out research on evolution, species behavior and environmental monitoring in this exceptional place in Costa Rica, also declared a Wetland of World Importance (1998), Historic Architectural Heritage of Costa Rica (2002) and Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific ( 2004).

Countering multiple threats

Andrea Meza, minister of the sector, pointed out that despite the efforts made by national authorities and friendly organizations, the multiple threats faced by marine conservation require continuous work for protection and awareness.

For this reason, he indicated, only those activities that are within the framework of the General Management Plan with attention to sustainable tourism are allowed and, with the exception of government personnel who occupy the administrative headquarters on a rotating basis, no person from permanent way.

The Minae stated that the objective of strengthening the aforementioned Program lies in supporting the adoption of timely and effective management measures that allow it to preserve its exceptional universal value.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.