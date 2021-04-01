More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Biological Corridors, a Bridge for the Conservation of Biodiversity

    An example to follow for environmental conservation

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Seeds Invade Thailand with Eco-Innovative System

    Deforestation is a recurring problem in practically the whole world, recovering the damage done in recent years as a...
    Read more
    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    “Rent to Own” Option Will Soon Be a Reality in the Costa Rican Real Estate Sector

    The deputy of the National Liberation Party (PLN), Karine Niño Gutiérrez, presented a bill that creates a new opportunity to access for owning a house in Costa Rica
    Read more
    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    Application of Gender Parity in Costa Rica in Costa Rica is Highlighted

    The Minister on the Status of Women, Marcela Guerrero, highlighted today that the gender parity law regulations settle an...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In Costa Rica, biological corridors are the second most important conservation strategy in terms of territory and scope promoted by the National Program of Biological Corridors and with the participation of local actors in their management through participatory platforms called Local Committees of Biological Corridors.

    Costa Rica has 44 biological corridors, which represent about 33% of the continental territory

    They are usually located between two nuclei, be national parks, reserves, having to provide connectivity between landscapes, ecosystems or habitats for different animals and ensure the maintenance of the country’s biodiversity.

    Interurban Biological Corridors (CBIs)

    These are defined as the urban territorial extension that provides connectivity between landscapes, ecosystems and modified or natural habitats, that interconnect micro basins, green fabric of cities, (urban parks, green areas, farrera line, islets, and forests on the banks of the river, and others).

    These spaces contribute to the maintenance of biodiversity, making possible the dispersal migration of species of flora and fauna and include cultural, socioeconomic and political dimensions. The new CBIs correspond to urban spaces of participatory conservation, with a different relevance in terms of social and economic aspects in order to conserve these spaces.

    Which are the Biological corridors of Costa Rica?

    There are three Biological Corridors defined in the regional program:

    – Rincón Cacao Biological Corridor (San Cristóbal sector)

    – Biological Corridor Rincon Rain Forest sector (of the protected area).

    – Las Morocochas Sociobiological Biological Corridor (in private properties).

    What are the types of biological corridors?

    The models show two important types of Corridors for the migration of plant species. Corridors that connect protected areas in the mountains with other areas at lower altitudes. Corridors that have allowed people to improve their quality of life, resources are better protected and become a sustainable way of conserving.

    It is a very diverse bridge, where you can find everything, they are transitional sites and what must be encouraged is that people are aware that we can share the same space. The biological corridors are not an official structure properly but an interinstitutional collaboration with training and support to the communities, especially in rural areas, who take a very important role in terms of conservation and protection, because they are in charge of maintaining it.

    An example

    The Tenorio Miravalles Biological Corridor in the north of the country. This area houses great biodiversity, water resources and has great ecological value with the passage of jaguars, pumas, tapirs, among others.

    The residents of the community and farm owners have come together to work together, creating passage for wildlife protecting the animals from hunters and with producers aware of creating the least possible impact on the environment.

    Biological Corridors are of great contribution to the country in order to achieve sustainable environmental development.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceNorka Rico /TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articlePlaya Tamarindo Prepares with Strict Sanitary Measures to Receive Tourists During this Easter
    Next articleApplication of Gender Parity in Costa Rica in Costa Rica is Highlighted
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Seeds Invade Thailand with Eco-Innovative System

    Deforestation is a recurring problem in practically the whole world, recovering the damage done in recent years as a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Seeds Invade Thailand with Eco-Innovative System

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Deforestation is a recurring problem in practically the whole world, recovering the damage done in recent years as a result of large industries and...
    Read more

    Our Country Is Surrounded by Places Where You Can Have The Dream Photo.

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is full of wonderful places to share with your family, with your partner or friends, and not only that but also capture...
    Read more

    Costa Rica and IAEA Explore Collaboration to Protect the Oceans

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) explored today in Vienna  exchanging information and good practices on cooperation possibilities for the protection...
    Read more

    An Anticipated and Intense Rainy Season in Costa Rica, Meteorologist Foresee for This Year

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The rainy season will arrive in Costa Rica earlier than expected with greater intensity, although less than in 2020. This was announced this past...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »