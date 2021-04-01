More
    Application of Gender Parity in Costa Rica in Costa Rica is Highlighted

    By the Tico Minister of Women Status

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Minister on the Status of Women, Marcela Guerrero, highlighted today that the gender parity law regulations settle an outstanding historical debt with gender equality in Costa Rica. “This is an instrument that clarifies, guides and guarantees the purpose and fulfillment of the aforementioned law, under the protection of national and international regulations, as well as the commitments of the Costa Rican State for the full exercise of the human and political rights of women”, Guerrero assured.

    She affirmed that the Regulation of the Law on Parity, a minimum percentage of Women who must Integrate the Directives of Associations, Unions and Solidarity Associations is a reality 10 years after the issuance of said norm. For the Minister, one of the main contributions of the Regulation is at the cultural level with respect to discriminatory practices towards women.

    The above, encompasses both the duty to comply with parity at the time of the election of the governing body and to ensure that the organizations make it explicit in the disclosure, promotion, information and public calls, prior to the plenary act, at the time of applications and the preparation of payroll.

    Recognition of the active participation and representation of women


    The also executive President of the National Institute of Women (Inamu) praised that by signing the Regulation, President Carlos Alvarado reiterated his commitment to the recognition of the active participation and representation of women in all sectors of Costa Rican society. Also, in the decision-making spaces of social organizations, giving them the place that by right corresponds to them, in parity with men.

    The regulation of this legislation constitutes one more celebration for the month in which International Women’s Day is commemorated, she said.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
