    Playa Tamarindo Prepares with Strict Sanitary Measures to Receive Tourists During this Easter

    For a safe and enjoyable holiday recess

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT) developed measures so that businesses linked to the “industry without chimneys” comply with the protocols established by the Ministry of Health against COVID-19 for the Easter holidays.

    As stated by Hernan Imhoff, President of the CCTT: “In this area, a great deal of work has been done to contribute to the national trend for the decline in active cases. With that in mind, we have communicated to the union members for keeping their guard up in order to offer security to the clients who will visit us, being this issue is a priority for us”.

    Multiple biosecurity measures

    The canton of Santa Cruz in Guanacaste is under a yellow alert by the Ministry of Health, that is why several organizations and businesses in Tamarindo have placed sinks at strategic points on the main access road to that beach; in addition, they were in charge of the labeling about the correct hand washing and other hygiene measures.

    Tamarindo is one of the most developed tourist communities in Costa Rica. Its geographical and climatic conditions make it an ideal area for surfing and other water sports. There is most of the Las Baulas National Marine Park, the Tamarindo Natural Wildlife Refuge and the Grande, Langosta and Ventanas beaches, which together constitute the most important nesting area in the American Pacific for the leatherback turtle, the largest of the world.

    In our case, the hotel staff is trained to abide by the respective protocols and advise guests on how they should behave appropriately to protect each other”, mentioned Federico Pilurzu, Director of the CCTT.

    “Mi Cantón Trabaja y Se Cuida” Program

    Finally, Hernan Imhoff highlighted “the call made among businesses related to tourism in Tamarindo is based on the guidelines established in the “Mi Cantón Trabaja y Se Cuida” Program promoted by the National Emergency Commission and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, among other entities”.

