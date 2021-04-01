Safe Vacation in Costa Rica: Avoid Being a Victim of a Crime this Easter

This Easter, many people leave the Central Valley of Costa Rica and go to the coastal areas to enjoy the days of rest. So do “people with bad intentions”, who will look for any oversight to give you a hard time. For this reason, the Tico Police asks the population to be attentive and careful.

During this time there are many scams with vacation plans, vehicle taints and cell phone thefts. “At this time, people approach places or receive offers from criminal groups, which make them believe that they are agencies recognized and endorsed by the ICT,” said Aymee Caravaca, deputy prosecutor of Santa Cruz and Nicoya.

It is recommended to make sure that they are agencies recognized by the ICT and always distrust what they are asked to sign. In addition, they advise people to look for recognized places and companies, and to make inquiries directly with the hotels and lodgings.

Crossed-out vehicles



One of the most frequent crimes is the tagging of vehicles, which occurs mainly when people are on the beach. According to the authorities, national and foreign tourists are very confident and believe that, being on the beach, everything is safe.

“If there is no space near the beach to park, they are parked far away, and that makes it easier for thieves to arrive with their implements, open and take them away,” said the police prosecutor.

The Authorities asks people to follow these tips to avoid getting an unpleasant surprise:

-Leave the vehicle near a business premises or in a parking lot

-Do not leave goods in a visible way inside the car

-Do not entrust the vehicle to anyone

-Go only with identity documents, do not carry valuables that promote the interest of criminals

More crimes



The authorities indicate that another of the most frequent crimes is the theft of cell phones, especially when there is an agglomeration of people. The recommendation is not to neglect the device at any time, not leave it on tables and always know where it is

In case of being a victim of crime, the Police asks you to remain calm, not to confront the criminals and look for a delegation to file the complaint.