More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Safe Vacation in Costa Rica: Avoid Being a Victim of a Crime this Easter

    With crowded beaches, heavily visited National Parks, and crowded resorts, criminals also want to party

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Biological Corridors, a Bridge for the Conservation of Biodiversity

    In Costa Rica, biological corridors are the second most important conservation strategy in terms of territory and scope promoted...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Playa Tamarindo Prepares with Strict Sanitary Measures to Receive Tourists During this Easter

    The Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT) developed measures so that businesses linked to the "industry without chimneys"...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Safe Vacation in Costa Rica: Avoid Being a Victim of a Crime this Easter

    This Easter, many people leave the Central Valley of Costa Rica and go to the coastal areas to enjoy...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    This Easter, many people leave the Central Valley of Costa Rica and go to the coastal areas to enjoy the days of rest. So do “people with bad intentions”, who will look for any oversight to give you a hard time. For this reason, the Tico Police asks the population to be attentive and careful.

    During this time there are many scams with vacation plans, vehicle taints and cell phone thefts. “At this time, people approach places or receive offers from criminal groups, which make them believe that they are agencies recognized and endorsed by the ICT,” said Aymee Caravaca, deputy prosecutor of Santa Cruz and Nicoya.

    It is recommended to make sure that they are agencies recognized by the ICT and always distrust what they are asked to sign. In addition, they advise people to look for recognized places and companies, and to make inquiries directly with the hotels and lodgings.

    Crossed-out vehicles


    One of the most frequent crimes is the tagging of vehicles, which occurs mainly when people are on the beach. According to the authorities, national and foreign tourists are very confident and believe that, being on the beach, everything is safe.

    “If there is no space near the beach to park, they are parked far away, and that makes it easier for thieves to arrive with their implements, open and take them away,” said the police prosecutor.

    The Authorities asks people to follow these tips to avoid getting an unpleasant surprise:
    -Leave the vehicle near a business premises or in a parking lot
    -Do not leave goods in a visible way inside the car
    -Do not entrust the vehicle to anyone
    -Go only with identity documents, do not carry valuables that promote the interest of criminals

    More crimes


    The authorities indicate that another of the most frequent crimes is the theft of cell phones, especially when there is an agglomeration of people. The recommendation is not to neglect the device at any time, not leave it on tables and always know where it is

    In case of being a victim of crime, the Police asks you to remain calm, not to confront the criminals and look for a delegation to file the complaint.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articlePresident Alvarado Regrets Not Being Invited to the Summit on Climate Change: “It is a Confusing Message”
    Next articlePlaya Tamarindo Prepares with Strict Sanitary Measures to Receive Tourists During this Easter
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Biological Corridors, a Bridge for the Conservation of Biodiversity

    In Costa Rica, biological corridors are the second most important conservation strategy in terms of territory and scope promoted...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Playa Tamarindo Prepares with Strict Sanitary Measures to Receive Tourists During this Easter

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT) developed measures so that businesses linked to the "industry without chimneys" comply with the protocols established...
    Read more

    Initiative Promotes Integral Tourism in Puerto Limón

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Promoting Limón as an authentic tourism destination among visitors who value the cultural richness of Costa Rica, educated people who seek expressions of culture,...
    Read more

    Hike to the “El Congo Waterfall” Near San José and its Natural Infinity Pool

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    For those people who still do not have plans for Easter, and are lovers of hiking and nature and want to enjoy a natural...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Among the Five Best Tourist Destinations of 2021

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica appears today among the five best tourist destinations of 2021 by choice of Treehugger, an expert digital media in sustainability, and TripSavvy,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »