Although Tico President Carlos Alvarado repeatedly takes advantage of international forums to promote his environmental policies, he will not be part of the World Leaders’ Summit on Climate. It is an activity called by US President Joe Biden in which 40 leaders from all over the world will be present.

Since the publication of the agenda last week, the absence of Alvarado drew attention. As he himself said this Monday, the country had merits to be summoned. “Costa Rica is a recognized world leader and it is a message that seems confusing to us,” he lamented. “We continue working because it is the right thing for the planet,” he added.

Appointment for the environment



The Climate Leaders Summit will be in a virtual format on April 22-23. The leaders of the most industrialized nations are invited to the meeting, as well as leaders of countries that have demonstrated outstanding work in environmental matters.

“The Climate Leaders Summit will highlight the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference this November in Glasgow,” the official invitation states.

Washington invited Presidents to present their most ambitious plans to fight climate change. The United States, for example, will use the appointment to launch a new project to reduce emissions by 2030.

Although Alvarado was left off the list, Latin America will be represented. Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of Mexico and Jair Bolsonaro, of Brazil appear on the list. In addition to Sebastián Piñera, from Chile, Iván Duque, from Colombia and Alberto Fernández, from Argentina.