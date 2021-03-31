More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    President Alvarado Regrets Not Being Invited to the Summit on Climate Change: “It is a Confusing Message”

    A “slap on the face” to the Country’s enrionmental commitment

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    President Alvarado Regrets Not Being Invited to the Summit on Climate Change: “It is a Confusing Message”

    Although Tico President Carlos Alvarado repeatedly takes advantage of international forums to promote his environmental policies, he will not...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Initiative Promotes Integral Tourism in Puerto Limón

    Promoting Limón as an authentic tourism destination among visitors who value the cultural richness of Costa Rica, educated people...
    Read more
    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Which Sports are Popular in Costa Rica?

    Costa Rica is unofficially called the country of happy people. Most of its citizens are satisfied with their lives
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Although Tico President Carlos Alvarado repeatedly takes advantage of international forums to promote his environmental policies, he will not be part of the World Leaders’ Summit on Climate. It is an activity called by US President Joe Biden in which 40 leaders from all over the world will be present.

    Since the publication of the agenda last week, the absence of Alvarado drew attention. As he himself said this Monday, the country had merits to be summoned. “Costa Rica is a recognized world leader and it is a message that seems confusing to us,” he lamented. “We continue working because it is the right thing for the planet,” he added.

    Appointment for the environment


    The Climate Leaders Summit will be in a virtual format on April 22-23. The leaders of the most industrialized nations are invited to the meeting, as well as leaders of countries that have demonstrated outstanding work in environmental matters.

    “The Climate Leaders Summit will highlight the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference this November in Glasgow,” the official invitation states.

    Washington invited Presidents to present their most ambitious plans to fight climate change. The United States, for example, will use the appointment to launch a new project to reduce emissions by 2030.

    Although Alvarado was left off the list, Latin America will be represented. Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of Mexico and Jair Bolsonaro, of Brazil appear on the list. In addition to Sebastián Piñera, from Chile, Iván Duque, from Colombia and Alberto Fernández, from Argentina.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTomás Gomez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleInitiative Promotes Integral Tourism in Puerto Limón
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    President Alvarado Regrets Not Being Invited to the Summit on Climate Change: “It is a Confusing Message”

    Although Tico President Carlos Alvarado repeatedly takes advantage of international forums to promote his environmental policies, he will not...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Feria Sámara” in Guanacaste is Strengthened as an Open Commercial Space

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In Samara, many people unemployed by the Pandemic have found in the “Feria Samara” entrepreneurs' fair promoted by the Municipality of Nicoya, a successful...
    Read more

    Guanacaste Airport Opens New Laboratory Service for COVID-19 Tests

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Guanacaste Airport - a member of the VINCI Airports network - launched the antigenic testing service for the detection of COVID-19, thanks to an...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Opens Border to International Tourism After Meeting with Businessmen From the Western Region of Panama

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The results of the binational meeting held last weekend, between members of the Chiriquí Chamber of Commerce, the Western Region Competitiveness Center and the...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Achieves Record Number of Beaches with Ecological Blue Flag

    News TCRN STAFF -
    With the inclusion of the Blanca, Virador, Sombrero, Nacascolo and Prieta beaches this morning, the Ecological Blue Flag Program in Costa Rica reached a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »