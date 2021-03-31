Initiative Promotes Integral Tourism in Puerto Limón

Promoting Limón as an authentic tourism destination among visitors who value the cultural richness of Costa Rica, educated people who seek expressions of culture, biodiversity and gastronomy, is the reason for an initiative that brings together businessmen and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The objective is to turn the city into a mandatory stop that offers various activities at the Puerto Limón Cultural Tourism Center. In order to implement these joint actions a meeting between promoters was held over the weekend.

Enormous cultural wealth

“With this tour we have seen first-hand the enormous cultural wealth that Puerto Limón has for the Costa Rican tourism industry; for example, in a one-hour walk around Parque Vargas and the Cultural Tourism Center, we observed 19 buildings that are Costa Rican historical and cultural heritage,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

Also, the Heritage Puerto Limón project with the Technological Institute of Costa Rica, dedicated to the Valorisation of Caribbean Architecture, stands out. In addition, they have proposals for labeling and signaling of the 18 heritage buildings with technical sheets and QR codes that will provide access to available digital content such as videos, photographs, official files and content download.