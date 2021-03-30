Costa Rica is unofficially called the country of happy people. Most of its citizens are satisfied with their lives. In this article, we will tell you what kind of sports these happy people prefer.

1. Soccer

This sport in Costa Rica is the leader in popularity. They love to watch it (you can read more about TV broadcasting on Telecomasia.net) and play it. Costa Rica ranks among the top 20 in the number of officially registered soccer coaches. Also, the country is one of the leading nations in terms of the ratio of professional soccer players to the population of the country.

The Costa Rican national team won the CONCACAF Gold Cup three times (in 1963, 1969 and 1989). The best achievement in the world championships is reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2014. Famous Costa Rican footballers include Paulo Wanchope, Rolando Fonseca (he is the national team’s top scorer) and Keylor Navas.

2. Surfing

From the west, Costa Rica is washed by the Pacific Ocean, and from the east – by the Caribbean Sea. This location and warm climate make the country a great surfing destination. This is what attracts millions of tourists here every year.

The country’s authorities are promoting the development of surfing. They sponsor the opening of special surf schools and camps (where you can get the necessary equipment and learn the art of conquering the waves under the guidance of a coach or improve their skills if you already have experience), develop infrastructure and try to do everything to make everyone could join the sport.

3. Volleyball

Volleyball is also very popular among the population of the country. It is actively pursued in schools, colleges, universities and at the professional level. National teams of countries regularly take part in world championships, Olympics and other international competitions. The women’s volleyball team won the Central American Games 8 times and won silver and bronze medals each time.

Costa Rica “Autocross Sports Association in Action” Will Carry Out Its National Championship

4. Golf

Costa Rica’s climate attracts golf lovers. The country offers endless fields that will satisfy both beginners and professionals. The state authorities, interested in the development of tourism, even open special golf hotels for fans of this sport.

The locals don’t mind swinging a club, either. Until 2007, the country hosted the annual Costa Rica Open, now replaced by the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

5. Sport Fishing

Costa Rica is a unique fishing destination. The season lasts all year round, and therefore locals and tourists alike in winter and summer enjoy fishing here marlin, mackerel, tuna, dorado, barracuda and other fish, which sometimes weigh up to 600 feet. The waters of Costa Rica are teeming with a variety of marine fish!

6. Cycling

Costa Rica has many winding roads that will delight any cyclist. The Tour of Costa Rica, a multi-day race that brings together professionals from around the world, has been held in the state for many years.

The most famous cyclist from this country is Andrey Amador.

Yokasta Valle Knows What the Key is to Achieve Equal Pay in Costa Rican Sports

SP