    New Tico Promotional Campaign: “Jale al Puerto” Will Bet on National Tourism

    Attracting visitors to Tico coastal provinces

    By TCRN STAFF
    “Cerca de Vos” (“near you”) is the promotional campaign for this 2021 of the “Jale al Puerto” (Let’s go to the Port) initiative, which develops a series of projects for trying to reactivate the tourism industry in coastal provinces. This effort was born in 2018, as a result of a public-private alliance. It receives an annual contribution from the Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports (Incop).

    The authorities explained that the idea is that, through the narrative of stories, the spectators can enjoy the attractions that the provinces offer, at the same time that they evoke their own memories or identify with the popular characters. The chapters will be available on social networks, which increases their scope of exposure, explained those in charge of the campaign.

    Circular economy


    The President of the Incop, Juan Ramón Rivera, explained that another of the purposes is to achieve an immediate impact on local commerce. This initiative, he added, is added to others such as the restoration of the bridge between Caldera and Mata Limón, for which $ 5 million will be allocated. Also, for September 30th the reopening of the Mora Cañas Park is expected.

    At the beginning of the month, the former Pacific Railroad dormitory building went from being an abandoned property to becoming the canvas for the largest mural in the province. The design and elaboration was in charge of a group of four artists from the area, who were winners of a call made to choose the winning sketch.

    “Taking advantage of the magnitude of the building, we wanted to give a high impact effect to the visitors. Capturing huge figures of species of marine fauna that we have, like whales, crabs, turtles, tuna, and an octopus. Show them what the naked eye cannot see”, explained Warner Castillo, one of the artists in charge of the project. With this mural, local organizations hope that a new photographic lookout for tourists will be developed”, Rivera explained.

    More investment


    Private investment is also present in the area. On March 5th, the city’s renovated spa opened its doors under the name: Punta Pirata. This was confirmed by the general manager, Rodrigo De Bedout, in a video shared by the Municipality of the central canton. The reopening occurred after an investment of more than $ 1 million.

    The recreation center had already opened its restaurants since last December. However, after the announcement of the respective protocols by the Ministry of Health, the establishment was able to enable its swimming pool areas.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
