The Rural Development Institute (Inder), with the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), launched the “Motor Rural” Strategy. In this second year of operation, the strategy will be focused on promoting actions that support key economic activities, giving priority to the tourism sector in the 29 rural territories of Costa Rica, an industry seriously affected by the Pandemic.

“Rural Motor seeks economic reactivation at the level of rural territories where tourist activity is one of the main axes of articulation and linkages. In particular, those aimed at groups of rural women because they become the basis of the impulse that is required for the development and growth of families.” Harys Regidor, Inder’s executive President, indicated.

This year 2021 “Rural Motor” will work with two special programs:

“Credito en Marcha”: It is a special credit line for the tourism sector in rural territories. This program is aimed at non-profit organizations dedicated to tourism in the 29 rural territories, which can acquire a loan of up to ₡ 10 million with a 2% annual fixed interest rate for a term of up to 60 months, that is, 5 years. Inder has ₡ 500 million available for this program. The time to request that special credit began on March 19th and the closing tab will be June 19th.

With the “Crédito en Marcha” program, activities such as the purchase of furniture and equipment, minor works, remodeling and working capital are financed. The non-bankable activity is for the acquisition of vehicles.

“Impulso Rural”: It is a competitive fund for women’s organizations in the tourism sector in rural territories and their value chain. That is to say, that they are dedicated to the sale of tourist goods and services or related activities.

Thus, for example, women’s organizations dedicated to the sale of goods such as raw materials, food, textiles, floristry, as well as services including cleaning, personnel, sale of art, handicrafts, cultural activities and others, can access this fund.

“Impulso Rural” has ₡ 300 million and are non-reimbursable resources to finance productive, innovative initiatives or ventures that require a boost to get out of the crisis experienced as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and that contribute to the generation of income, jobs and energize the economy of rural territories. With this program, Inder delivers up to ₡ 5 million for each initiative, for a total of 60 productive initiatives nationwide.

All the requirements, conditions to participate, as well as the process to request both the “Credito en Marcha” and “Impulso Rural” will be found at: https://motorrural.inder.go.cr/, you just have to follow the indications that are requested on the page.