More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Reduced Property Tax for Motor Vehicles in Costa Rica is Active as of November 2nd

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Reduced Property Tax for Motor Vehicles in Costa Rica is Active as of November 2nd

    The 2021 Property Tax for Motor Vehicles is already in collection; you can check online the amount to pay for your vehicle. The new amount will have a reduction table
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Tourism, Study and Exercise: Allies for the Well-being of Costa Ricans during the Pandemic

    Tourism is the category of consumption that contributes the most to the well-being of Ticos, with an average score of 7.8 out of 10. This study was carried out with a digital survey among 481 Costa Ricans, men and women over 18 years
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica seeks to be a Gastronomic Destination in North America with “Cook like a Tico”

    With an attractive and innovative tourism promotion recipe, Costa Rica showed an...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The 2021 Property Tax for Motor Vehicles is already in collection; you can check online the amount to pay for your vehicle. The new amount will have a reduction table. As of noon on November 2nd, the collection for the 2021 mark began. The amount to be paid for your vehicle can be consulted on a website of the National Insurance Institute (INS).

    The Legislative Assembly approved last week a series of reductions to the property tax of motor vehicles depending on the tax value of the vehicles. The INS also indicated that all the databases that make up the final amount to be paid for the right of circulation for 2021 were updated. The databases would already be at 99%.

    The complete list of markdowns approved in the Legislative Assembly is as follows:

    • 50% for private vehicles with a value of ¢ 7 million or less; light cargo up to ¢ 15 million; heavy load; vans and buses; tourism; landlords; and agricultural machinery.
    • 25% for private vehicles with a value between ¢ 7 million and ¢ 10 million.
    • 15% for private vehicles with a value between ¢ 10 million and ¢ 15 million.

    To check the tax value of your vehicle and find out more details about the payment of the mark, you can consult the website: www.ins-cr.com

    In addition, you can call the line 800-MARCHAMO (800-6272-4266).

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleTourism, Study and Exercise: Allies for the Well-being of Costa Ricans during the Pandemic
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Reduced Property Tax for Motor Vehicles in Costa Rica is Active as of November 2nd

    The 2021 Property Tax for Motor Vehicles is already in collection; you can check online the amount to pay for your vehicle. The new amount will have a reduction table
    Read more
    Travel

    Tourism, Study and Exercise: Allies for the Well-being of Costa Ricans during the Pandemic

    TCRN STAFF -
    Tourism is the category of consumption that contributes the most to the well-being of Ticos, with an average score of 7.8 out of 10. This study was carried out with a digital survey among 481 Costa Ricans, men and women over 18 years
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Costa Rica seeks to be a Gastronomic Destination in North America with “Cook like a Tico”

    TCRN STAFF -
    With an attractive and innovative tourism promotion recipe, Costa Rica showed an appetizer of its gastronomy with...
    Read more
    News

    Preparing For A Christmas In The Middle Of The Pandemic

    TCRN STAFF -
    Christmas, also known as Easter, stands out as one of the central celebrations of Christianity. The most important day of this festival is celebrated worldwide on December 25 by the Catholic Church
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Mobile Phone Addiction

    TCRN STAFF -
    Communication is the process of interaction, to which human beings are subjected daily in each of the activities they carry out in their daily lives to express their ideas and thoughts
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Preparing For A Christmas In The Middle Of The Pandemic

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Christmas, also known as Easter, stands out as one of the central celebrations of Christianity. The most important day of this festival is celebrated worldwide on December 25 by the Catholic Church
    Read more

    Transculturation, a Phenomenon from which Costa Rica Does Not Escape

    News TCRN STAFF -
    North American ideologies and tendencies had a very significant influence on the daily life of the population, thus causing the devaluation of national identity
    Read more

    Costa Rica Launches Plan to Strengthen the Development of Family Agriculture

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica launched this Monday the National Plan for Family Farming 2020-2030 with the aim of strengthening the capacities of producers, generating income and promoting healthy, culturally appropriate and sustainable food systems
    Read more

    The Costa Rica “Coyol Free Zone” will Recruit Manufacturing Operators During November and December

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The months of November and December could bring job opportunities for people interested in working as a Manufacturing Operator in the Coyol...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »