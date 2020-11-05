The 2021 Property Tax for Motor Vehicles is already in collection; you can check online the amount to pay for your vehicle. The new amount will have a reduction table. As of noon on November 2nd, the collection for the 2021 mark began. The amount to be paid for your vehicle can be consulted on a website of the National Insurance Institute (INS).

The Legislative Assembly approved last week a series of reductions to the property tax of motor vehicles depending on the tax value of the vehicles. The INS also indicated that all the databases that make up the final amount to be paid for the right of circulation for 2021 were updated. The databases would already be at 99%.

The complete list of markdowns approved in the Legislative Assembly is as follows:

50% for private vehicles with a value of ¢ 7 million or less; light cargo up to ¢ 15 million; heavy load; vans and buses; tourism; landlords; and agricultural machinery.

25% for private vehicles with a value between ¢ 7 million and ¢ 10 million.

15% for private vehicles with a value between ¢ 10 million and ¢ 15 million.

To check the tax value of your vehicle and find out more details about the payment of the mark, you can consult the website: www.ins-cr.com

In addition, you can call the line 800-MARCHAMO (800-6272-4266).