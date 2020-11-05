More
    Tourism, Study and Exercise: Allies for the Well-being of Costa Ricans during the Pandemic

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Tourism is the category of consumption that contributes the most to the well-being of Ticos, with an average score of 7.8 out of 10. This study was carried out with a digital survey among 481 Costa Ricans, men and women over 18 years. Other categories of consumption also stand out, such as studying and / or paying for other people’s studies with 6.8 out of 10 and exercising and sports with 6.7 out of 10.

    The research was carried out based on the PERMA theoretical model developed by Martin Seligman and his colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania, which defines and measures well-being based on 5 dimensions: positive emotions, involvement or enthusiasm, relationships, purpose and meaning; and finally, goals and achievements. In general terms, the Costa Ricans surveyed reported an average of 6.1 well-being on a scale of 0 to 10.

    The results

    Aventura, Altura, Escalada, Montaña, Pico, Cumbre

    “The trend of seeking greater well-being will continue to increase, as people ask deeper questions about their relationship with others, their feelings, the meaning of their life and the achievements made” indicated Diana Quirós, leader of Data Meaning, unit CCK research specialist that deals with trend analysis and understanding of target audiences.

    The results have highlighted three important findings that allow us to understand what brings a higher level of well-being to Costa Ricans, to connect with them:

    1. Vacationing is well-being from all its dimensions

    Vacationing and sightseeing is the category that contributes the most well-being since it generates well-being from the five PERMA dimensions. In this sense, the search for integral well-being in tourism is so strong that even in times of crisis it stands out.

    1. Telecommunications and streaming contribute to well-being in a different way from other forms of consumption

    In general terms, consumption is mostly associated with positive emotions. However, technology and streaming are two of the categories that produce enthusiasm and involvement and contribution to their relationships in a prioritized way.

    1. Brands perceived as generators of well-being are present in people’s daily lives

    In open questions, respondents were asked which brands provide them well-being. In general, for all dimensions of well-being, the brands with the most mentions were found in the categories of: food and beverages, streaming technology and telecommunications, and, finally, clothing, footwear and accessories.

    Although well-being is a subjective construction, brands and organizations can participate in the flourishing of positive emotions, involvement and enthusiasm, relationships and the search for meaning and achievement of people’s goals.

    “These findings can allow brands and companies to connect with their audiences as never before, with a new context marked by the Pandemic, but with multiple opportunities to get closer and interact to bring consumers the most well-being,” concluded the study.

    Banner nuevo

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleCosta Rica seeks to be a Gastronomic Destination in North America with “Cook like a Tico”
    Next articleReduced Property Tax for Motor Vehicles in Costa Rica is Active as of November 2nd
