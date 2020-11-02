Around 300,000 Tourist Could Visit Costa Rica During December

Costa Rica expects a reactivation of international tourism by allowing the entry of visitors from all countries, without the need for a Coronavirus test. Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, announced that more than 290,000 people could arrive in the country during December as the airlines have resumed flights to Costa Rica.

“On October 1st, there were available enough airplane seats arriving in Costa Rica. Based on the announcements that we have made gradually about the reopening of our international borders, today we reviewed the number of seats available for the month of December and they can surpass the 290,000 number,” Segura explained. “In other words, Costa Rica with these announcements seems to be stimulating the demand,” he added.

The Government announced a gradual re-opening of the borders from August 1st and from that date on, has allowed US states and other countries access. However, during the first two months, only around 5,000 tourists entered. In the same period of the previous year, 300,000 people were counted.

Figures for October have not yet been released. United Airlines announced for its part that it will begin a non-stop service between Los Angeles and San José, as well as between Denver and San José. Also, in January it will have a new direct service between Liberia and Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Similarly, Volaris -the Tico national flag carrier- will reactivate all its flights to the Central American region, the United States, and Mexico. The airline will restart on November 23rd with connections to Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Los Angeles, Washington, New York, Mexico City, and Cancun.

Events of 150 people

Segura also announced that as of November 1st, the Convention Centers and Meeting Halls will be able to re-start business and academic activities with a maximum of 150 people. This doubles the previously authorized capacity of 75 people, not including logistics staff or waiters.

For its part, social activities such as graduations or weddings, the maximum allowed capacity will be 30 people, also not counting those in charge of serving the event. In all activities, protocols such as the separation of seats at 1.8 meters, conscious respect for social bubbles, as well as the preparation of a list of attendees with identification registration and telephone numbers must be maintained.