More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Regeneron: What is Known about this Experimental Treatment Against the Coronavirus

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    True Effects of the Pandemic on Poverty will be seen in 3 to 6 Months

    The UN presented a report on the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on poverty and its conclusions were demoralizing: "The worst is yet to come
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Regeneron: What is Known about this Experimental Treatment Against the Coronavirus

    The use of monoclonal antibodies is considered one of the most promising treatments for fighting COVID-19, and Regeneron is one of the pioneering companies to test them
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    How to Avoid Emotional Exhaustion

    Are you feeling great nervousness? Fatigue? Stress?  Do you feel that work overwhelms you...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The use of monoclonal antibodies is considered one of the most promising treatments for fighting COVID-19, and Regeneron is one of the pioneering companies to test them.

    According to specialists, they have the ability to be used as a fast-acting prophylactic drug in people exposed to the virus. Previously, Anthony Fauci, the US’s most recognized expert on viral diseases and leader of the White House team to fight the pandemic, had referred to this treatment as a possible “bridge to a vaccine.”

    While there are no treatments approved by the World Health Organization for COVID-19, the health protocol of this drug is one of the most promising candidates, according to US doctors.

    Regeneron notes that initial results suggest that the level of effects of the virus in the body can be reduced and possibly hospital stays shortened when administered early in the infection. Its use was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

    COVID

    What are monoclonal antibodies and why could they be an alternative to prevent COVID-19 while a vaccine is approved

    The protocol explains that REGN-COV2 is an experimental therapy for COVID-19 whose initial results show that it can produce an improvement in the symptoms of an infected person. Regeneron notes that its treatment was designed “specifically” to slow the effects of the Coronavirus.

    What are monoclonal antibodies?

    A monoclonal antibody, also known as mAB, is a type of drug that can be used both to prevent infection and to treat it after the disease has developed. When the body detects the presence of an antigen such as the Coronavirus, the immune system produces proteins designed to neutralize the virus in order to prevent it from entering our cells and reproducing. Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic copies made in the laboratory from a clone of a specific antibody found in the blood of a recovered person.

    Banner nuevo

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleHow to Avoid Emotional Exhaustion
    Next articleTrue Effects of the Pandemic on Poverty will be seen in 3 to 6 Months
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    True Effects of the Pandemic on Poverty will be seen in 3 to 6 Months

    The UN presented a report on the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on poverty and its conclusions were demoralizing: "The worst is yet to come
    Read more
    Health

    Regeneron: What is Known about this Experimental Treatment Against the Coronavirus

    TCRN STAFF -
    The use of monoclonal antibodies is considered one of the most promising treatments for fighting COVID-19, and Regeneron is one of the pioneering companies to test them
    Read more
    Health

    How to Avoid Emotional Exhaustion

    TCRN STAFF -
    Are you feeling great nervousness? Fatigue? Stress?  Do you feel that work overwhelms you and this did not happen...
    Read more
    News

    Casinos Reopen Their Doors in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Ricardo Menéndez, President of the Costa Rican Association of Casinos, explained that there is a lot of...
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica expands its Marine Protection Area in defense of Biodiversity

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has added more than 11,000 square kilometers to its marine conservation map over the last...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    How to Avoid Emotional Exhaustion

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Are you feeling great nervousness? Fatigue? Stress?  Do you feel that work overwhelms you and this did not happen...
    Read more

    People with Neanderthal DNA can suffer a more Severe form of COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Research carried out has revealed that a genetic variant of a region of chromosome 3 is associated with the most severe manifestations of the Coronavirus disease
    Read more

    Health Unions and Government of Costa Rica Create Labor Commission for Emergency Care

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    After the first dialogue between union representatives of the health sector and leaders of the Costa Rican...
    Read more

    Most Common Mental Health Problems

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Mental health is as serious as physical health, so much so that there are defined professions and...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »