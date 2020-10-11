Two days before the UN Summit on biodiversity, Costa Rica along with 63 other countries pledged to take drastic measures to curb the pollution of seas, air, and land, as well as to eliminate the dumping of plastics in oceans and boost economic systems sustainable.

They all say they will put wildlife and climate at the forefront of their post-pandemic economic recovery plans, with the climate crisis, deforestation, ecosystem degradation, and pollution as the foundation of the effort.

The promise is part of a “significant action” against the destruction of nature and biodiversity that is part of the so-called Leaders Commitment to Nature for 2030; a document signed this Monday at a virtual event, in New York and before the UN Summit on Biodiversity.

Wednesday’s summit is within the negotiations for a more ambitious international road map, in the style of the Paris Agreement of 2015, with the pandemic as a backdrop, to resume activities in the world with an environmental focus.

The meeting at the UN is shaping up with a loaded agenda, as there are at least 116 requests by heads of state to address the UN General Assembly this week.

Rulers such as Emmanuel Macron (France), Angela Merkel (Germany), Justin Trudeau (Canada), Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand), Erna Solberg (Norway), Boris Johnson (United Kingdom), and Carlos Alvarado (Costa Rica) are among the 64 representatives from five continents signatories of the Commitment.

They warned that humanity suffers a state of emergency due to the climate crisis and the relentless destruction of ecosystems that support all forms of life.

In any case, the “strong men” who lead some of the world’s biggest polluters (the United States, China, India, Russia, and Brazil) avoided signing the document and the list of commitments, this Monday.

The 64 who did, agreed to restore balance with nature through ten goals for the next decade, with which they intend to stop and counteract the damage to the systems that support human health and well-being.

Much to correct

The commitments include a renewed effort to decrease deforestation, stop unsustainable fishing practices, eliminate subsidies for environmentally harmful activities, and begin the transition to sustainable food production systems and a circular economy in the next decade.

Leaders describe the promise as a “tipping point,” by which future generations will judge their willingness to act on the destruction of the environment.

For example, one goal is to support sustainable supply chains, significantly reduce the impact on ecosystems caused by global demand for commodities, and promote practices that regenerate those ecosystems.

Other goals include “significantly” improving national efforts to reduce the negative impacts of invasive alien species on local biodiversity habitats in each country and profoundly lowering pollution in the air, land, soil, freshwater, and oceans.