The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, announced this past Sunday that he is calling for dialogue to balance the responses the country needs to resolve the situation; therefore, he reported that he will not go ahead with the initial proposal made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Following the call of political parties represented in the Legislative Assembly, as well as cooperatives, unions, businessmen, the agricultural sector, solidarity, the academy and religious sectors, the President made this Sunday a call to the different sectors that support the institutions to open a national dialogue and resolve the economic emergency facing the country.

In his message, Alvarado stated that he will be personally involved in the process. “There are options and proposals and there is still time to do it, but not unlimited. The worst thing would be to do nothing and just wait for a more serious crisis to hit us, like the one that occurred 40 years ago,” he said.

A situation that has to be solved

“Our attitude is not to kick the ball and solve the underlying problems. This situation will also pass, and we will be better off. It is time for the different voices that believe in democracy and love this country to speak out for democracy, for peace and for the routes of agreements,” he emphasized.

He added that “I know that there is concern about employment, frustration over the difficult economic situation, anguish over COVID-19, annoyance, and uncertainty about the situation we are experiencing. These feelings are shared by those of us who are in government, in Costa Rica”.